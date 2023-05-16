REBOOT IMAGINE TAKES BOLD STEP IN COMMERCIAL XR WITH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND EXCLUSIVE RELEASE ON KNOXLABS

REBOOT XR at Knoxlabs REBOOT XR LOGO REBOOT IMAGINE

Reboot XR Systems was designed for XR adoption, from the workplace to recreational spaces.” — Jose Santiago Reboot Imagine CEO

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reboot Imagine, a trailblazing company at the forefront of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR) entertainment hardware services and support, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with KnoxLabs, a leading online retailer of cutting-edge immersive technology products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Reboot Imagine as it unveils the highly anticipated Reboot XR Arcade Edition, an advanced wireless VR Arcade solution exclusively available on KnoxLabs.com.

Through this groundbreaking partnership, Reboot Imagine will expand its service and support offerings to encompass all AR, VR, and XR products sold on KnoxLabs.com, including its renowned services and support packages. This comprehensive suite of services ensures that customers investing in the next generation of virtual reality can rely on Reboot Imagine's United States-based XR customer service and support company to accompany them every step of the way, providing assistance 24/7, 365 days a year. Notably, Reboot Imagine has already solidified its position in XR by delivering IT support for arcades featuring VR games and experiences, ranging from local arcades to national chains.

Central to this partnership is the introduction of the Reboot XR Arcade Edition, a complete package designed to empower businesses to establish successful VR, AR, and MR entertainment ventures. The Reboot XR Arcade Edition offers two variants, the XR4 and XR6, both of which provide seamless wireless VR arcade setups, efficient equipment installation, setup configuration by industry professionals, and customized solutions tailored to each business's unique immersive requirements. These wireless systems set new industry standards for commercial VR, ensuring an unparalleled experience for users.

According to Statista's March 2023 report, the global extended reality (XR) market, encompassing AR, VR, and MR, reached 29.26 billion U.S. dollars in 2022 and is projected to exceed 100 billion U.S. dollars by 2026.

The partnership between Reboot Imagine and KnoxLabs.com combines the expertise and resources of two industry leaders, offering businesses a comprehensive, one-stop solution for their immersive entertainment needs. KnoxLabs.com is renowned for its commitment to delivering the most innovative VR, AR, and MR products to its customers, and the inclusion of Reboot Imagine's Reboot XR Arcade Edition and expanded services and support further solidifies its position as a leading online destination for immersive technology enthusiasts and businesses alike.

José 'The VR Tech' Santiago, CEO at Reboot Imagine, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to be partnering with KnoxLabs.com to bring our Reboot XR Arcade Edition and expanded services and support to a wider audience. Our goal is to empower businesses to create unforgettable immersive experiences for their customers, and this partnership enables us to do just that by leveraging KnoxLabs.com's extensive reach and expertise in the VR, AR, and MR market."

The Reboot XR Arcade Edition is now available exclusively for purchase on KnoxLabs.com. For more information about Reboot Imagine's innovative immersive technology solutions and the Reboot XR Arcade Edition, please visit rebootimagine.com/rebootxr.

About Reboot Imagine:

Reboot Imagine is a leading provider of advanced virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality entertainment solutions, specializing in the creation of innovative products and services for the immersive entertainment industry. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to driving the future of immersive experiences, Reboot Imagine is dedicated to helping businesses unlock the full potential of VR, AR, and MR technologies.

About KnoxLabs

KnoxLabs is a premier online retailer of immersive technology products, offering a wide range of cutting-edge VR, AR, and MR devices, accessories, and experiences to customers around the world. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, KnoxLabs is committed to delivering the best immersive technology products and solutions to meet the ever-evolving needs of the global market.

Reboot XR Arcade Edition | Official Trailer ft. Team Infinite Esports