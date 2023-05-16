2023 VIRTUAL RACE FOR HEROES TO BENEFIT OPERATION MOTORSPORT STARTS MAY 21ST
PCA Sim Racing and PCA Regions partner to co-host the third-annual Virtual Race for Heroes. Teams can still enter the two-race event.RALEIGH, NC, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • PCA Sim Racing and PCA Regions partner to co-host the third-annual Virtual Race for Heroes.
• A fundraising goal of $25,000 has been set with proceeds going to Operation Motorsport.
The power of partnership comes alive once again as the Porsche Club of America (PCA) sim racing along with Carolinas Region PCA and Upper Canada Region PCA partner to co-host the 2023 Virtual Race for Heroes benefiting Operation Motorsport. The charity event will be run as a two-race competition in 2023, starting with a four-hour qualifying race on Sunday, May 21, at Sebring. The final race will take place on Sunday, August 13, at Le Mans with a six-hour virtual race.
“We’re honored to have PCA’s sim racing program and the Carolina’s, and Upper Canada regions join us to help raise funds for our programs,” said Jason Leach, COO of Operation Motorsport. “Having amazing partners like this ensures we can carry out our mission of veteran recovery through motorsport. We look forward to a full field of sim racers joining our beneficiaries on the virtual track for a competitive event while bringing in donations to allow us to execute activations across IMSA, SRO, and FEL this year.”
The event has raised over $40,000 over the last two years, and in its third year, the event has a fundraising goal of $25,000. The monies raised will benefit Operation Motorsport, which assists medically retired veterans in recovering and regaining a sense of Team, Identity, and Purpose through motorsports opportunities. Each team entered in the virtual race is raising money, and anyone not racing can donate at Pledge It.
Join us on the virtual track and let the spirit of competition fuel our commitment to those who’ve served us all.
Registration is currently open to all classed PCA sim racing members and Operation Motorsport beneficiary members on a first come, first served basis. The qualifying and feature races will showcase three car classes, including Porsche 919, Porsche 911 SRS, and RUF RT 12R Track, for a total of 52 teams. Teams can register in Discord.
You can watch all the race action live on the PCA Sim Racing YouTube page. For more information, visit PCASimRacing.com.
ABOUT OPERATION MOTORSPORT
Operation Motorsport is a Veteran Led and Operated 501(c)3 Not for Profit Foundation based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Brighton, Ontario, serving American & Canadian Service Members and Veterans and is based on three core values: Team, Identity, and Purpose. Operation Motorsport supports the recovery of medically retiring or retired Service Members affected by military service through Motorsports opportunities. Our motto is One At A Time (#OneAtATime).
For more information and to donate, please visit www.operationmotorsport.org.
ABOUT PCA SIM RACING
PCA Sim Racing is the Porsche Club of America’s latest member activity based on PC computer race simulation. Starting in 2019, PCA Sim Racing has grown rapidly and is expected to achieve 1,000-member participation by the end of its 5th year of activity.
ABOUT CAROLINAS REGION PCA
Carolinas Region PCA is approximately 3,500 members and affiliates. They are the 2nd largest region in Zone 3 and the 7th largest of all PCA regions. Additionally, the Carolinas Region is the largest geographical region in the Porsche Club of America. The region covers most of North and South Carolina.
ABOUT UPPER CANADA REGION PCA
Upper Canada Region PCA was chartered in July 1976 and is made up of a dynamic group of over 4,400 people with a common love of the Porsche family of automobiles. Geographically, our region covers Ontario from Thunder Bay in the north to Fort Erie and Windsor in the south, to Kingston in the east, and to Sarnia in the west. Essentially all of Ontario except for the Ottawa Valley.
