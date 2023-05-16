R&B /Hip-Hop Star SySossa Advocates Against Gun Violence Through Music
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Independent musician and influencer ”SySossa” Aka “The Riser” is using his music to draw attention to the devastating effects of gun violence. Having experienced the pain of losing close friends and family due to this social issue, Syheem is determined to spread awareness and make a positive change in society.
Recently releasing his single, ‘So Special’, the song has already seen over 500k streams within several days of its release. His growing online presence and powerful message have resonated with many, especially those from similar backgrounds.
Syheem’s story begins with him growing up in the ghetto where he experienced firsthand the tragedy that gun violence can bring. As he reflects on his past, he hopes that his music will be able to make a difference in people’s lives by bringing attention to such an important issue.
With his strong message and continuous advocacy for a better tomorrow, Syheem Howard is reaching out through his music and proving that one voice does indeed have the power to make a change. As he often says to his audience, “Trust me to help the world!”
To listen to Syheem’s music, including his latest release, stream from any leading streaming platforms. To stay up-to-date with his music, visit @sysossa777 Via Instagram, Twitter & TikTok.
Link To All Of His Music - https://linktr.ee/sysossa
Syheem Howard
Recently releasing his single, ‘So Special’, the song has already seen over 500k streams within several days of its release. His growing online presence and powerful message have resonated with many, especially those from similar backgrounds.
Syheem’s story begins with him growing up in the ghetto where he experienced firsthand the tragedy that gun violence can bring. As he reflects on his past, he hopes that his music will be able to make a difference in people’s lives by bringing attention to such an important issue.
With his strong message and continuous advocacy for a better tomorrow, Syheem Howard is reaching out through his music and proving that one voice does indeed have the power to make a change. As he often says to his audience, “Trust me to help the world!”
To listen to Syheem’s music, including his latest release, stream from any leading streaming platforms. To stay up-to-date with his music, visit @sysossa777 Via Instagram, Twitter & TikTok.
Link To All Of His Music - https://linktr.ee/sysossa
Syheem Howard
SySossa
Sysossabookings@gmail.com