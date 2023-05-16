Sports Law Podcast Interviews Robinson Bradshaw’s Robert Fuller
Robert routinely provides legal counsel to a collegiate sports conference in both litigation and general business matters, as well as works with many other clients in the sports industry.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that Robert Fuller, a sports lawyer and partner at Robinson Bradshaw, is the featured guest on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The podcast segment can be heard here.
Fuller counsels business clients and resolves business disputes through litigation, negotiation or ADR mechanisms. He has experience in corporate, financial products, banking, partnership, construction, fiduciary, securities, tax, and general commercial matters. Fuller also has coordinated the defense of a number of class actions and putative class actions. However, it is his experience in the sports industry that has attracted the attention of Hackney Publications and others, like Chambers USA.
“Robert routinely provides legal counsel to a collegiate sports conference in both litigation and general business matters, as well as works with many other clients in the sports industry,” said Holt Hackney, the founder and publisher of Hackney Publications. “He is incredibly well-respected among his peers.”
As for Robinson Bradshaw, it has been highlighted on www.100lawfirms.com, a resource for those in the sports industry seeking counsel with experience in sports law. Hackney Publications relies on readers, professors and other industry experts in selecting firms for the list.
About Robinson Bradshaw’s Sports Law Practice
Robinson Bradshaw is home to a nationally recognized Sports and Entertainment Practice Group that serves a wide range of industries. The firm and its attorneys bring a great deal of value to clients by drawing on its broad-based general experience in business law and litigation, a deep knowledge from sports representations, and experience in intellectual property matters, taxes, and representations of large nonprofit entities. Several attorneys have been recognized as Outside Counsel Power Players by Sports Business Journal.
Robinson Bradshaw’s work in motorsports has helped shape the legal landscape of NASCAR and the American motorsports industry, and the firm maintains one of the most extensive slates of top team owner, sponsor, organizer and driver client bases in the country.
The firm’s representation of college athletic conferences, including the SEC, spans a range of legal areas, including television network agreements, media and licensing arrangements, scholarship litigation, and tournament and bowl media agreements. Robinson Bradshaw also advises major players in professional sports – including football, basketball, baseball and golf – as well as clients in the television, film and music industries.
Additionally, Robinson Bradshaw provides intellectual property counseling and litigation services related to the development, maintenance, protection and enforcement of its sports and entertainment clients’ trademarks, copyrights, and publicity rights before and after death.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
