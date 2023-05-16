Catastrophicon Rock N Roll Horror Convention Comes to Reid Castle in Westchester County, NY Saturday, July 15
EINPresswire.com/ -- Gorilla River announces its return to live events with the Catastrophicon Rock n Roll Horror Convention happening Saturday, July 15, 2023 at Reid Castle on the campus of Manhattanville College in Purchase, NY. Tickets are available now at www.catastrophicon.com
A day-long convention for fans of horror, rock & roll, and pop culture in general including film, comics, music, games, art, books and other creative outlets, Catastrophicon welcomes a variety of opportunities for fans to interact with their favorite franchise and artforms. Attendees will enjoy getting autographs from stars of iconic movie series including Ari Lehman, the first actor to play the iconic Jason in Friday the 13th, Beatrice Beopple, the actress who played Freddy Kreuger’s mother in Nightmare on Elm Street, Thomas G Waites (The Thing, The Warriors), Alvin Alexis (Night of the Demons), Brett Azar (Terminator), Erika Anderson (Twin Peaks, Nightmare on Elm Street Part 5), Vincente DiSanti (Never Hike Alone) and Michelle Santiago (Terrifier 2) in her first convention guest appearance, with more to be announced soon.
A full room of vendors will provide fans with the ability to discover new comic books, artwork, and collectibles.
Cosplay groups Saber Guild, Amazing Spiderlings, and Funtimes Cosplay Group will be in attendance - paving the way for anyone who wants to dress up themselves. Vincent Disanti of Womp Stomp Films (Never Hike Alone) will present on a crowdfunding panel. Fans of tabletop role playing games will get to try their hand at the independently produced Dungeon Born RPG throughout the day. Westchester based social media app Slasher.tv and new streaming service Horror-tv.com will also be representing at Catastrophicon.
Beyond the panels and collections, fans can experience an evening of live music performance by First Jason, fronted by Ari Lehman and The Thomas G Waites Projects fronted by Thomas G. Waites. These cult film stars exemplify the spirit of Catastrophicon by taking their fans in a different direction – from movies to music.
Reid Castle provides a unique setting for this type of convention. Here guests can enter a fantasy realm when they approach the castle from the outside. Once they enter Catastrophicon, they’ll be immersed with the feeling of being in a mansion (where several high-profile TV shows like “Time Traveler’s Wife” and “Gilded Age” are filmed) and the halls are reputed to be haunted.
What differentiates Catastrophicon is an emphasis on blurring the lines between fans and creators, tapping into the creative impulse of fans who are dedicated to their favorite franchise and artforms. Artists, filmmakers, writers and musicians can hone their craft through educational panels on crowdfunding, rock n roll photography, turning your craft into a business, and more content running throughout the day.
“We like to say that Catastrophicon is powered by the insatiable drive that superfans have to get closer to their favorite franchises and artists through their own creative talents. In other words, it’s a show about inspiration. That’s why we’re featuring bands starring actors from cult classics, fan film producers, independent artisans, writers, artists, filmmakers and publishers,” says Catastrophicon Producer Dave Hoffman. “Westchester has never seen anything like this before.”
The event is supported by partners such as Launch 1000 startup incubator, The Capitol Theatre, NYStateMusic.com, Tarrytown Music Hall’s Marquee Records, Mount Kisco’s Curio Room bookstore, Nyack’s Funny Business Comics, and Westchester based social media app Slasher.tv.com.
David Hoffman
David Hoffman
