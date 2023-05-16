Attorney General Knudsen announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner">Attorney General Knudsen announces Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Madisyn Allard, of…

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Madisyn Allard, of Superior, as the winner of the second annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Madisyn is a fifth-grade student at Superior Elementary School.

The winning poster shows a patrol car in the mountains. In her artist statement, Madisyn wrote, “I know my family and I are safe because of the law enforcement we have across Montana. I especially feel safe when I see a deputy or a patrolman I know.”

“It’s great to see the respect and appreciation Montana’s young people already have for our law enforcement officers,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “No submission goes unappreciated, and I know the support of these students means a lot to our officers who put their lives on the line for our communities every day.”

Madisyn’s winning poster.

Attorney General Knudsen and Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Steve Lavin will celebrate with Madisyn and her class later this month. The winning poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices across the state and made available to law enforcement offices statewide. In addition to the statewide winner, seven regional winners were chosen who will receive an ice cream social delivered by local troopers. The winners were from all eight Highway Patrol districts.

The seven regional winners were:

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in February, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.

For more information on the poster contest click here.