ValidEntry Revolutionizes Identity Verification for Crypto and DeFi Businesses in Compliance with European Bill (MiCA)
EINPresswire.com/ -- ValidEntry, the premier web3.0 provider of real-time biometric identity verification solutions, proudly introduces a complimentary, no-code integration of KYC services for the crypto industry, enabling immediate implementation. In response to the recent passage of the European bill, MiCA, ValidEntry is offering its platform for free to crypto and DeFi businesses, providing them with a comprehensive solution to address the bill's compliance requirements while bolstering security and customer trust.
The European bill, which emphasizes the need to combat money laundering, terrorist financing, and organized crime in transfers of virtual assets, has placed increased scrutiny on the identity verification practices of businesses operating in the crypto and DeFi sectors. ValidEntry's platform aligns perfectly with the bill's objectives, enabling businesses to seamlessly implement Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures and meet the compliance requirements without incurring any costs.
By leveraging ValidEntry's blockchain-based identity platform, crypto and DeFi businesses gain access to advanced features, cutting-edge technology, and enterprise-grade security frameworks that ensure secure and accurate identity verification in seconds. The platform enables businesses to integrate the latest biometric authentication technology, minimizing the risks of fraud and identity theft.
ValidEntry's platform stands out by allowing businesses to verify customer identities without storing personally identifiable information (PII), thereby eliminating the risk of data breaches and identity theft. This approach ensures a safe and secure verification process while preserving customer privacy.
"Our blockchain-based identity platform is a game-changer for crypto and DeFi businesses in complying with the new European bill," said Jordan Burglin, Co-Founder of ValidEntry. "We understand the importance of accessible identity verification, which is why we are offering our platform for free. By doing so, we empower businesses to address compliance requirements, enhance security, and foster customer trust without any financial burden."
ValidEntry's platform is highly customizable, catering to the unique needs of each business and allowing for seamless integration with custom branding. The platform's powerful KYC biometrics technology enables businesses to verify customer identities easily and securely while reducing fraud and streamlining operations.
Crypto and DeFi businesses are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to integrate the ValidEntry platform into their operations, ensuring compliance with the European bill and elevating customer experiences at no cost. For more information on ValidEntry's free blockchain-based identity platform, please visit the ValidEntry website or contact their team today.
Chris Utesch
Chris Utesch
