Resurfacing underway on Vancouver Island highways

CANADA, May 16 - Work has begun on upgrades for more than 157 kilometres of highways on Vancouver Island, renewing driving surfaces for travellers and the movement of goods.

“Effective transportation infrastructure plays a critical role in supporting community connectivity, especially for people living in more remote areas,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Our ongoing efforts to enhance the region’s roadways will ensure the safety of motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, and also foster greater ease of travel.”

Approximately 50 kilometres will be repaved from the Cedar Flyover to Superior Road on Highway 19 Nanaimo Parkway, and ARC Asphalt Recycling Inc. has been awarded a $3.3-million contract for the project. Work began in early May 2023 and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

The $10.7-million Highway 19A paving project of approximately 29 kilometres of Strathcona Parkway from Highway 19 to Nordic Drive in the Courtenay area was awarded to O.K. Industries Ltd. The project also started work in early May and is scheduled to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

Major resurfacing projects taking place on Vancouver Island during spring and summer 2023:

Highway 17 and McKenzie Avenue - Vanalman Avenue to Vernon Avenue and Burnside Road to Douglas Avenue (22 kilometres)

Highway 19A City of Courtenay municipal boundary to Howard Road and Strathcona Parkway from Highway 19 to Nordic Drive (29 kilometres)

Highway 19 Superior Road to Craigs Crossing (56 kilometres)

Highway 19 Nanaimo Parkway Cedar Flyover to Superior Road (50 kilometres)

In 2023, the Province will invest approximately $30 million to upgrade Vancouver Island highways to make driving smoother, more efficient and safer for all people travelling in the region.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates about delays and closures are available: https://www.drivebc.ca/