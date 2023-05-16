Road resurfacing underway in northern B.C.

CANADA, May 16 - Crews in northern B.C. will be busy during summer 2023 as they work on paving projects that cover nearly 300 kilometres of highways and sideroads.

“We know local residents and visitors in northern B.C. rely on highway infrastructure and local roads to travel around the region,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “This year’s resurfacing projects across northern B.C. will ensure safe and reliable roadways that connect people to industry, urban centres and support local businesses.”

Work in the Vanderhoof area will start soon, where 14 kilometres of Highway 16 are being resurfaced from Carmen Hill Road to the Vanderhoof Tourism and Cultural Centre. The $8.2-million project will also resurface three kilometres of Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof near Sunny Slope Road. The project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2023 and will benefit residents, local businesses and the community. Drivers can expect delays of approximately 15 minutes, and the project will minimize traffic disruptions by scheduling night work between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Another project that will begin this summer is on Highway 5, where 54 kilometres between Whitewater Bridge and Albreda Pit Road will be resurfaced using the hot-in-place recycled technique. The $8.4 million project is scheduled to be completed in the fall. Drivers should plan for delays of approximately 15 minutes, with work taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in northern B.C. in spring and summer 2023 include:

Highway 97 and Fort St. John area side roads (27 kilometres, which includes partnering with the City of Fort St. John) Conventional asphalt resurfacing

Highway 16 Dome Creek to Lasalle Lake Recreation Site (40 kilometres) Conventional asphalt resurfacing

Highway 37 Burrage Hill to Snapper Creek Bridge (26 kilometres) Conventional asphalt resurfacing

Highway 37 and 37A Bell Irving Bridge No. 1 to Bear Glacier (47 kilometres) Hot-in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 16 and McBride area side roads (60 kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

Highway 16 and Skeena area side roads (28 kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing



In 2023, approximately $62 million will be invested to resurface the northern highways and local roads, ensuring that drivers continue to have a safe and efficient travelling experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates about delays and closures are available: https://www.drivebc.ca/.