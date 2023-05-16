Resurfacing projects underway in southern Interior

CANADA, May 16 - Work has begun in B.C.’s southern Interior to upgrade 485 kilometres of highways and sideroads, renewing driving surfaces for local residents, travellers and the movement of goods.

“Maintaining high-quality roads is critical to maintaining connections for people, especially people living in more remote areas,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The improvements we’re making across the region are going to make travel safer for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.”

Approximately 38 kilometres of Canim-Hendrix Lake Road, 2.8 kilometres of Canim Lake South Road, 8.5 kilometres of Horse Lake Road and other side roads south of 100 Mile House will be repaved this summer. Keywest Asphalt (333) Ltd. has been awarded an $8-million contract to deliver this project. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2023.

“We are pleased that our community of Canim Lake Band is being heard regarding this project, which is long overdue but will commence soon,” said Canim Lake Band Chief Helen Henderson. “As stewards of the land, safety remains one of our core Secwepemc values and this expands to the safety of our neighbours, friends and allies who work, live, play and reside on our territory. We were happy to advocate for all and work directly with decision-makers as title and rightsholders to bring safety back to our roads. As we navigate through reconciliation, there is still much to be done on the path toward healthy partnerships with the provincial government to work in harmony with one another. We hope this paving project also paves new roads for the future of our people, neighbours and communities.”

Other major resurfacing projects taking place in the region over the coming months include:

Highway 1 Spences Bridge to Venables Valley Road and area side roads (32 kilometres)

Highway 95 Canal Flats to Windermere (42 kilometres)

Highway 97C Aspen Grove to Brake Check (16 kilometres)

Highway 97 Plett Road to Ewing Road (20 kilometres)

Highway 5 Birch Island to Mad River (26 kilometres)

Highway 97C Silver Creek to Pennask Brake Check (23 kilometres)

Highway 3 Nighthawk Road to Osoyoos and Highway 97 U.S. border to Junction Highway 3 and area side roads (56 kilometres)

Highway 3A Kootenay Lake Bridge to Balfour and area side roads (51 kilometres)

Highway 1 Valleyview to Kokanee Way, Highway 5 Inks Lake Hill Southbound and Shuswap Road (40 kilometres)

Highway 97A Swan Lake to Armstrong (14 kilometres) Hot-in-place recycled asphalt resurfacing

Highway 5 Merritt to Helmer (28 kilometres) Hot-in-place recycling asphalt resurfacing

Wardner Area and St. Mary’s Lake Road (28 kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing

Highway 6 West Kettle Forest Service Road to Brake Check (nine kilometres) Graded aggregate sealcoat resurfacing



In 2023, approximately $120 million will be invested to resurface southern Interior highways and local roads, ensuring that drivers continue to have a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and the direction of traffic control personnel. Updates on delays and closures are available online: https://www.drivebc.ca/