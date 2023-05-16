GLOBOWL: INTERNATIONALLY-INSPIRED ORGANIC BABY AND TODDLER FOOD LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE
Baby Food Gets a Glow Up – International flavors to create adventurous eaters & help mitigate food allergies
As a pediatrician & mom, I have been waiting for something like Globowl; encouraging the early introduction of allergens, as well as visually-appealing and texturally-varied food."”CHICAGO, IL, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Globowl, internationally-inspired food for babies and toddlers, announced its formal launch this week on crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter. Founded by the mom of a picky eater and curated by renowned chefs, Globowl’s goal is to help mitigate both picky eating and food allergies by bringing the world to kids’ plates.
“As an entrepreneur, foodie and, most importantly, mom of two small children, I quickly recognized a void in the marketplace for exciting global cuisine for kids that highlighted everything my pediatrician said they should have: texture, flavor, spice and a way to introduce allergens into their diets early in a safe, fun and adventurous way,” says Globowl Founder, Erica Bethe Levin. “Equally important to me is introducing babies and children to culture from around the world, fostering open-mindedness and a curiosity for the planet and all of its people.”
No More Picky Eaters!
By offering four unique, internationally-inspired meals, Globowl helps parents take advantage of the coveted “Flavor Window” - a period of time between 6 and 18 months of age when children are most open to trying new foods and flavors, and parents can more easily influence the way their child eats forever. Miss that window, and a child could end up being a picky eater with a diet lacking in nutritional density and diversity.
Unlike typical baby food, Globowl meals are textured (instead of pureed), encouraging oral motor development. “Your baby needs practice to learn how to chew and manipulate food,” says Corinne Vargas, Founder and CEO of SMARTCharts and a Speech Language Pathologist. “These skills are important not only for feeding, but also for speech development.”
Each meal is in a sustainable, reusable glass jar and meant to be spoon-fed (great for baby-led weaning), and not sucked through a plastic pouch like many other baby foods on the market.
“Globowl meals are really the first, truly innovative products to launch in the rather stale baby food market since the single-use plastic pouches were introduced,” Levin said. “Those pouches are not only bad for the environment, but they’re bad for oral motor development and tend to lead to an overconsumption of sugars while setting kids up for bad eating habits - we know we should be chewing our food, and not drinking it.”
Prevent Food Allergies
According to the USDA (Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020-2025), parents should introduce infants 6 months or older to potentially allergenic foods early and often to help prevent future food allergies. Globowl meals include allergens like peanut butter, egg, soy, coconut, sesame, dairy and fish so parents can safely introduce allergens through whole, real meals (versus powders or snack foods devoid of nutritional value).*
“As a pediatrician and mom, I have been waiting for something like Globowl; encouraging the early introduction of allergens, as well as visually-appealing and texturally-varied food, all combined, is the recipe we want for adventurous eaters,” says Board Certified Pediatrician, Payal Adhikari, MD.
Available now online at Kickstarter and launching in major retail chains later this year, Globowl is the only internationally-influenced, organic, preservative-free, shelf-stable baby food on the market that is sustainably packaged in reusable glass jars.
The first four Globowl meals are: Yaya’s Medi-Bowl, Baby Spice’s Bean Bowl, Veggie Tikka Masala and Pad Thai for Tots.
Follow Globowl on social media for up-to-date flavors and retailers @theglobowl (tiktok: @globowlfoodie).
*Always speak to your pediatrician prior to any new food or product introduction.
About Globowl
Founded in 2021 by serial entrepreneur (and mom), Erica Bethe Levin, Globowl’s internationally-inspired baby and toddler food meets parents’ needs with convenient, organic, preservative-free, naturally-sweetened, shelf-stable and delicious meals that squash picky eating, potentially mitigate allergies and launch kids into a lifetime of adventurous eating. Globowl inspires the foodies of tomorrow and instills curiosity about the world. Globowl is a Techstars powered by J.P. Morgan company, the winner of Naturally Chicago’s 2023 pitch slam, and is a certified women-owned business through WBENC. For more information, visit www.globowl.com.
