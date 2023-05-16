Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,804 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,525 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine: EU and UNDP develop board game for children ‘Sort Rubbish – Save Nature’

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have developed a children’s board game, ‘Sort Rubbish – Save Nature’, to raise environmental awareness among Ukrainians from an early age.The game has already been tested in Dnipro and Poltava.

The colourful game explains to children with simple examples how to sort household waste, teaches them how to handle hazardous waste (e.g. batteries) and, most importantly, encourages them to protect the environment.

The testing of the game in Dnipro and Poltava was accompanied by interactive educational activities, adapted to the age of the young participants. 

The event is part of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, funded by the European Union.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Ukraine: EU and UNDP develop board game for children ‘Sort Rubbish – Save Nature’

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more