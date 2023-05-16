Ukraine: EU and UNDP develop board game for children ‘Sort Rubbish – Save Nature’

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme have developed a children’s board game, ‘Sort Rubbish – Save Nature’, to raise environmental awareness among Ukrainians from an early age.The game has already been tested in Dnipro and Poltava.

The colourful game explains to children with simple examples how to sort household waste, teaches them how to handle hazardous waste (e.g. batteries) and, most importantly, encourages them to protect the environment.

The testing of the game in Dnipro and Poltava was accompanied by interactive educational activities, adapted to the age of the young participants.

The event is part of the UN Recovery and Peacebuilding Programme, funded by the European Union.

