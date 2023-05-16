Nebraska Department of Economic Development to Host Webinar for 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program

On Tuesday, June 6th, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will host a webinar to review application guidelines for the 2023 program year of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program. For the 2023 program year, the Department will distribute CDBG funds through a competitive application process through six funding opportunities: Downtown Revitalization, Economic Development, Planning, Public Works-Infrastructure, Public Works-Facilities, and Tourism Development. During the upcoming webinar, DED will cover the funding opportunities, deadlines and criteria.

The webinar, which is free and open to the public, is intended to inform and assist applicants who plan to seek CDBG funding during the July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 program year. Visit the DED website for information on grant eligibility, requirements and more: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/CDBG. Application guidelines for all funding opportunities will be available in early June.

DED administers federal CDBG funding on behalf of the State of Nebraska to counties and incorporated municipalities within the non-entitlement areas throughout the state; this includes all communities with the exception of Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, and Grand Island. These four entitlement communities receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The State of Nebraska’s CDBG goals are designed to support community betterment by enhancing public facilities/infrastructure and encouraging economic opportunities with the primary goal of benefitting low- and moderate-income persons.

To register, visit https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/events. For questions, contact Gina Doose, Economic Development Consultant, at gina.doose@nebraska.gov or 402-310-9772.

2023-24 Program Year CDBG Application Webinar