Magnetic Field Sensor Market to See Competition Rise | Infineon Technologies, TDK, Melexis NV
Magnetic Field Sensor Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2023 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2023-2030).”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Magnetic Field Sensor market to witness a CAGR of 8.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Magnetic Field Sensor Market Breakdown by Application (Speed Sensing, Detection/NDT, Position Sensing, Navigation and Electronic Compass, Flow Rate Sensing) by Type (Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, Squid Sensors, Fluxgate Sensors, Others) by Range (10 gauss) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Magnetic Field Sensor market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.29 Billion at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 4.16 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Magnetic Field Sensor Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Magnetic Field Sensor market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan), Allegro MicrosystemsÂ (United States), Infineon TechnologiesÂ (Germany), TDK CorporationÂ (Japan), MelexisÂ NV (Belgium), Honeywell (United States), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), AMS AG (Austria), NXP SemiconductorsÂ (The Netherlands), Kohshin Electric Corporation (Japan)
Definition:
A magnetic field sensor is a device used to detect and measure the magnetic field around it. These sensors are used in a wide range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, consumer electronics, and medical devices.
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for magnetic field sensors in automotive applications due to the growth of electric vehicles and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for consumer electronics and automotive applications.
Market Opportunities:
The emergence of new applications in the healthcare industry, such as magnetic particle imaging (MPI).
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Magnetic Field Sensor Market: Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, Squid Sensors, Fluxgate Sensors, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Magnetic Field Sensor Market: Speed Sensing, Detection/NDT, Position Sensing, Navigation and Electronic Compass, Flow Rate Sensing
Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (Japan), Allegro Microsystems (United States), Infineon Technologies (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), Melexis NV (Belgium), Honeywell (United States), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), AMS AG (Austria), NXP Semiconductors (The Netherlands), Kohshin Electric Corporation (Japan)
