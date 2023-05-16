The Kubuntu Focus Team Announces the Fifth-Generation M2 Laptop
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Kubuntu Focus Team announces the immediate availability of the Fifth-Generation M2. This model includes substantial upgrades in CPU, GPU, RAM, display, and power supply at the same price as the prior generation, starting at $1895 well-equipped.
The Focus Team claims the M2 GEN 5 laptop is a superb choice for anyone looking for the best out-of-the-box Linux experience with the most powerful portable hardware. Customers include developers, data scientists, and creators. Improvements from the prior generation include:
* The CPU gains up to a 56% multi-core boost with an upgrade from i7-12700H (14c/20t) to i9-13900HX (24c/32t) up to 5.4 GHz.
* The GPU gains up to 30% with an upgrade to the Nvidia® GeForce® Ada Lovelace 40-series cards with a minimum of 8GB of VRAM.
* The RAM is 50% faster with an upgrade from dual-channel 3200 MHz DDR4 to 4800 Mhz DDR5.
* The display is still QHD with 192 DPI, 2560×1440 resolution, 100% DCI-P3 color, and a MUX switch. However, the refresh rate increases from 165 to 240 Hz, brightness increases to 350 nits, and it is now G-Sync capable.
* The PSU increases from 230W to 280W to allow faster charging of the 80WH battery.
Ports include the HDMI 2.0b, Mini DisplayPort, 2 x USB-C 3.2 (with Thunderbolt, DisplayPort, and Power-In), 2 x USB-A 3.2, Headset Audio Jack, Mic + S/PDIF Audio Jack, and 2.5 Gigabit RJ-45 Ethernet. Customers can configure their build with a RTX 4060 or RTX 4070, up to 64GB of 4800 Mhz Dual-Channel DDR5 RAM, and up to 4 TB of NVMe storage. Full disk encryption is standard, but optional.
About Kubuntu Focus
Kubuntu Focus works to provide the best out-of-the-box Linux experience and save customers time every day by building on KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS and Kubuntu 22.04 LTS:
* Carefully selected and configured curated apps
* Hundreds of UX and hardware optimizations
* Unique and useful GUI tools
* Constantly tested kernels, graphics drivers updates, and desktop upgrades
* Quality high-speed NVMe drives and RAM
* Searchable HOWTOs designed specifically for your Focus system
* Live Support via phone, email, or remote session
Testimonials
“[This] is an extraordinary piece of kit. It should satisfy a variety of different needs and makes getting started a breeze. Whether you’re a hardcore gamer, sysadmin, developer, designer, or merely a curious new Linux user, the Kubuntu Focus M2 is a spectacular machine, and arguably the best Linux laptop on the planet.” - Moe Long, Tech Up Your Life
“... Kubuntu Focus isn’t just a system, it’s also quite a curation of tools and software and libraries for specific applications. What I like about this use-case approach is that it gives solid actual recommendations about how you can use the power of Linux and Open Source Software in the real world ...”
- Video by InfinitelyGalactic about the Kubuntu Focus Project
