HR Signal Welcomes Josh Bersin, HR Industry Leader, to Its Advisory Board
Josh Bersin joins the Advisory Board of HR Signal, an AI-powered proactive employee retention, talent development and people analytics solution.
I'm excited to see HR Signal bring together a myriad of complex data to give business leaders and HR departments actionable insights along with comprehensive people analytics.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Signal Technology Inc. (DBA: HR Signal™), a leading provider of AI-powered proactive employee retention and talent development people analytics software, is thrilled to announce that Josh Bersin, globally recognized HR industry leader and CEO of human capital advisory firm The Josh Bersin Company, joined HR Signal's advisory board. Bersin's extensive experience in HR technology, workforce analytics, and talent development will play an instrumental role in driving the company's growth, product innovation, and market positioning.
Bersin said, regarding joining HR Signal’s Advisory Board, "Employee retention is a complex, multi-dimensional issue. I'm excited to see HR Signal bring together a myriad of complex data to give business leaders and HR departments actionable insights along with comprehensive people analytics."
About Josh Bersin
Josh Bersin has profoundly impacted the HR industry as an industry analyst, researcher, educator, and technology analyst. He has covered all aspects of corporate HR, training, talent management, recruiting, leadership, and workplace technology. Josh founded Bersin & Associates, now known as Bersin by Deloitte, as well as the Josh Bersin Academy. He is currently the CEO of its sister human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company. As the author of multiple books, Josh has established himself as a keynote speaker, HR industry advisor, educator, thought leader, and coach to leaders around the world.
About HR Signal
HR Signal is a leading provider of AI-powered innovative employee retention, talent development and people analytics solutions, offering a suite of five powerful products in an easy-to-use platform. HR Signal leverages its proprietary AI Workforce Insights Engine™ to analyze billions of external data points, delivering real-time insights to proactively retain employees, energize career paths, strengthen talent development, and truly understand company workforce trends. HR Signal's software stacks on top of any existing payroll or HR system.
