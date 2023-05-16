Quick Quack Announces Rebrand of Five Kelly’s Car Wash Locations and Grand Openings with 12 Days of Free Washes
Award-winning Car Wash Chain to Hold Special Fundraisers and Free Washes at Stockton Area Locations
We have a lot of respect and admiration for the Kelly’s Car Wash brand and we hope to continue to delight their customers and to build on that tradition of service and quality.”STOCKTON, CA, USA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quick Quack Car Wash, the largest chain of car washes in California, has announced the rebranding of five Kelly’s Car Wash locations in Sacramento, Stockton and Lodi. After a brief closure to rebrand and remodel, both Stockton locations will reopen with a community fundraiser and Grand Opening celebration including giving away the top “Ceramic Duck” car wash package on every vehicle for 12 days.
— Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash
The rebranding projects bring the total number of Quick Quack Car Wash locations in California to 80 and extend Quick Quack’s service area into the cities of Stockton (two) and Lodi for the first time. Two locations in the Sacramento area recently completed the rebrand and are currently open as Quick Quack.
The first Stockton location, located at 5112 Scott Creek Drive, will celebrate its Grand Reopening with a special fundraiser for Haven of Peace and 12 days of free car washes from May 17th to May 28th. The second Stockton location, located at 1018 E. March Lane, will celebrate its Grand Reopening with a special fundraiser on Monday, June 5th from 4pm to 7pm and 12 days of free car washes from June 7th to June 18th. The fifth and final location to rebrand in Lodi will have similar events as it reopens later this summer. During the fundraisers, customers will be able to preview the car wash prior to the official Grand Opening and receive the top wash package for free. Quick Quack will match fundraiser donations from customers.
“We have a lot of respect and admiration for the Kelly’s Car Wash brand and we hope to continue to delight their customers and to build on that tradition of service and quality,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean, and entertaining car wash experience, we look forward to fulfilling our mission to make a real difference in the lives of our Team Members, customers and communities.”
Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts. Quick Quack is repeatedly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been recognized for sustainable business practices and water conservation. In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited car wash memberships. Quick Quack Car Wash locations are open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
