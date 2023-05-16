Quick Quack Announces Rebrand of Five Kelly’s Car Wash Locations and Grand Openings with 12 Days of Free Washes

About

Quick Quack Car Wash operates more than 195 locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Utah, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes.

www.DontDriveDirty.com