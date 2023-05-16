Submit Release
THE MAKING OF DOCUSERIES & PODCAST is seeking first-time writers and directors to make their first film

Seeking first-time writers and directors to be featured in an original docuseries & podcast, THE MAKING OF as their first film is produced.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- THE MAKING OF, has announced their first nationwide “open call” for first-time writers and directors looking for their big break. Winners will be featured in an original docuseries and podcast as their first film is made.

Film Holdings Capital, founded by producer, David Brown, will finance the film and their sales arm, Film Holdings, will represent the film for sales at the 2024 Cannes Market. So, for the first time, viewers will be given an inside look of the entire process from prep to production to selling the film in the marketplace.

“The goal of THE MAKING OF docuseries and podcast is to follow a first-time director and a first-time screenwriter as we give them their lucky break. Maybe we’ll find the next Steven Spielberg or Christopher Nolan of our generation. Who knows? But in an industry as “closed off” as we are, I believe in giving dreamers an opportunity and opening the door for the deserving. We’ll give them their shot and let’s see what they make of it.” said Brown.

“May the odds ever be in your favor” - Effie Trinket

Deadline for submissions is Friday, May 26th, 2023. Interested writers and directors should apply using this link. https://forms.gle/RDAHkGYfLB3M8GXFA

