SOMA Global Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance to Further Enhance Data Security for Their Public Safety Partners
SOMA Global achieves SOC 2 Type II compliance, reinforcing their dedication to data security and privacy for public safety partners.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOC 2 compliance is a widely recognized certification that ensures service providers securely manage data to protect the interests of their clients. The certification requires companies to meet specific security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy criteria.
"SOMA Global is committed to providing our public safety partners with the highest level of data security and confidentiality," said Josh Lewis, CTO of SOMA Global. "Achieving SOC 2 compliance confirms that our data management practices meet industry standards and reinforces our commitment to protecting our customers' data."
The SOC 2 Type II certification provides numerous benefits to SOMA Global and its public safety partners. The compliance requirements serve as a framework for implementing and managing data security measures and provide an external validation of the company's data management practices. By adhering to SOC 2 requirements, SOMA Global can enhance its reputation for reliability, security, and privacy, and attract new public safety partners.
What does SOMA Global’s SOC 2 compliance mean in the context of public safety?
Security: Requires public safety service providers to have strong security measures in place to protect against unauthorized access and data breaches. This is critical to ensuring that sensitive information, such as criminal records and emergency response plans, is kept confidential and not compromised.
Availability: Ensures public safety service providers have systems and processes in place to ensure that their services are available and accessible to their clients when needed. This is important in emergency situations, where timely access to information can be a matter of life or death.
Confidentiality: Prescribed public safety service providers to protect sensitive information and ensure that it is only accessed by authorized personnel. This is important in ensuring that sensitive information, such as criminal records and medical information, is not accessed or shared inappropriately.
As a result, SOMA Global's public safety partners can trust that their sensitive information, such as criminal records and emergency response plans, are being kept confidential and not compromised. Furthermore, by adhering to SOC 2 requirements, SOMA Global can enhance its reputation for reliability, security, and availability, making it an attractive partner for public safety agencies seeking secure and efficient data management solutions.
About SOMA Global
SOMA Global empowers public safety and government agencies to build safer, more resilient communities through modern technology. The SOMA solution streamlines software with a unified ecosystem of pre-built applications, workflows, automations, and data interoperability. Its enterprise platform includes four key suites – critical response, incident management, courts and corrections, and administrative – that empower state and local organizations with the tools they need to better protect the communities they serve. Find more information about SOMA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, or at www.somaglobal.com.
