Water Softeners Market Insights: Comprehensive Analysis of Latest Trends and Developments

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The water softener market in North America contributed more than one-third of the global market revenue in 2017. It is projected to would retain its lion's share through 2025 due to the increase in incidences of water-borne diseases, increasing applications of advanced water softening instruments in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, and high awareness about the benefits of consuming soft water. However, the Asia-Pacific region would register the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025 owing to the proactive measures by the government to improve access to fresh water, increase in foreign direct investments in commercial and residential infrastructure, and rapid proliferation of the industrial sector.

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rapid industrialization and urbanization worldwide has increased the adoption of water softeners due to their growing acceptance in product manufacturing, steam generation, and cleaning. However, high costs of operation, labor, and maintenance incurred during the water softening process coupled with environmental concerns regarding discharge of soft water such as increase in pH and stringent environmental policies mainly in U.S. and Europe that could raise compliance cost are expected to hinder the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the Water softeners market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

As per the report, the global water softeners market garnered $2.05 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $3.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS:

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players Culligan International Company, Kinetico UK Ltd, NuvoH2O, LLC, US Water System, Inc., and Ecowater System, LLC. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

Among product types, the salt-based water softener segment contributed more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, as salt-based water softeners in homes to prevent health ailments like eye and skin irritation and hair fall, increase lifespan of fabric, avoid stains on faucets, fixtures, and taps, and extending shelf life of water-utilizing appliances. However, the salt-free water softener segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Among applications, the residential segment accounted for 61.5% of the total market share in 2017 and would maintain its revenue lead through the study period. It is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, as water softeners for residential purposes help reduce chlorine content, remove odor and bad taste from water, avoid stains on titles and faucets, and prevent formation of lime scales in appliances.

