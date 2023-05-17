Pyramid Consulting spearheads contingent staffing in UK and Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pyramid Consulting Europe Ltd - an entity of Pyramid Consulting, Inc. - is spearheading the contingent staffing market in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is recognized as one of the fastest growing companies by the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and Inc. 5000 on multiple occasions and is now actively serving customers with contingent staffing solutions in the UK and other European countries like Spain, Portugal, Norway, Germany, and Romania.
Pyramid Consulting Europe Ltd. is leading innovation in the UK’s staffing spectrum with technology-enabled recruiting and retention processes and technical and professional recruiting expertise. The company is one of the pioneers of technology-backed execution and launch plans and automated and online onboarding processes.
A significant number of offers converted to hires, peak rate card adherence rate, and high assignment completion rate are some of the noteworthy results the company has achieved in the UK market.
Pyramid Consulting Europe Ltd. provides services via Onshore, Offshore, and Nearshore engagement models and has one of the largest global staffing solution centers in India. It has an active portfolio of consultants placed in leading national and global companies across industries.
“Our staffing team of 1000+ employees in India worked diligently to make us a frontrunner in the UK’s and Europe’s contingent staffing market. We act as a business partner & work relentlessly to ensure our customer’s business objectives are met. “said Punit Arhora, COO, UK, Europe & US Staffing, Pyramid Consulting.
“I am confident of becoming the biggest supplier of contingent, contract–to–hire, full-time, and SOW staffing in the whole of Europe,” he added.
About Pyramid Consulting Europe Ltd
Pyramid Consulting Europe Ltd. is part of Pyramid Consulting, Inc. - a US Headquartered staffing and technology services company providing a full range of services to clients, from innovative startups to Fortune 500 and 1000 companies across multiple industry verticals. It provides best-in-class services to companies across multiple geographies globally, delivering services utilizing the latest technology and subject-matter expertise. Divisions include Staffing, GenSpark, Celsior Technologies, and Scale: UP.
Learn more about Pyramid Consulting, Inc.: https://pyramidci.com/
