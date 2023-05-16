Wound Care: Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Set to Surpass $600 Million by 2030 with a Steady CAGR of 4.6%

Digital Wound Measurement Devices Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the realm of advanced wound care, the digital wound measurement devices market has witnessed remarkable growth. The year 2020 marked a significant milestone, with the market size soaring to an impressive $401.0 million. However, the journey doesn't end there. Experts anticipate a fascinating trajectory ahead, projecting a substantial surge in the market. By the year 2030, it is expected to reach a staggering $623.01 million, reflecting a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% over the period from 2021 to 2030.

These cutting-edge devices, equipped with innovative technology, offer healthcare professionals a precise and efficient means of assessing and measuring wounds. By leveraging digital advancements, they enable accurate monitoring of wound healing progress, facilitating timely interventions and optimal patient care.

The projected growth in the digital wound measurement devices market indicates a rising demand for these devices in healthcare settings. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, growing geriatric population, and rising awareness about the benefits of advanced wound care contribute to this upward trend. Additionally, advancements in imaging technologies, such as 3D imaging and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled analytics, are expected to further drive the adoption of digital wound measurement devices.

The digital wound measurement devices market is a dynamic and rapidly evolving sector within the healthcare industry. Let's delve into the various aspects of this market in greater detail.

Product Segmentation:

1. Contact Wound Measuring Devices: These devices directly interact with the wound surface for measurement and assessment. They may utilize techniques such as laser scanning, stereophotogrammetry, or manual probing to capture wound dimensions and characteristics accurately.

2. Non-Contact Wound Measuring Devices: These devices employ advanced imaging technologies to measure wounds without direct physical contact. Examples include optical imaging, infrared thermography, and 3D scanning. Non-contact devices offer the advantage of minimizing patient discomfort and the risk of cross-contamination.

Wound Type Segmentation:

1. Chronic Wounds: This category includes wounds that take a prolonged period to heal or may not heal completely without intervention. The subcategories of chronic wounds are:

• Pressure Ulcers (PU): Also known as bedsores or decubitus ulcers, these wounds typically occur due to prolonged pressure on specific body areas.

• Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU): These wounds develop on the feet of individuals with diabetes due to poor blood circulation and neuropathy.

• Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU): VLU typically occur in the lower legs due to venous insufficiency, where blood pools and causes ulcers.

• Arterial Ulcers: Arterial ulcers are caused by impaired blood supply due to arterial disease or blockages.

2. Acute Wounds: These wounds have a well-defined onset and healing process. The subcategories of acute wounds are:

• Burns & Trauma: Wounds resulting from burns or traumatic incidents, such as cuts, abrasions, or lacerations.

• Surgical Wounds: Wounds resulting from surgical procedures that require monitoring and timely intervention.

𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

1. Hospital: Digital wound measurement devices find extensive use in hospital settings, where healthcare professionals require accurate wound assessment tools for effective treatment planning and management.

2. Community Centers: These include outpatient clinics, wound care centers, and other healthcare facilities outside of hospital settings that provide wound care services to the community.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐟𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:

1. North America: Including the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

2. Europe: Including Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe.

3. Asia-Pacific: Including Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

4. LAMEA: Including Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key Market Players: Several notable companies operate in the digital wound measurement devices market. Some key market players include:

• Arnaz Medical Limited

• BioVisual Technologies LLC

• eKare Inc.

• Kent Imaging Inc.

• Net Health (Tissue Analytics, Inc.)

• Perceptive Solutions, Inc.

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• WoundMatrix, Inc.

• WoundRight Technologies, LLC

• WoundVision, LLC

