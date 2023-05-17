An Invitation to Intimacy through Art
DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- June 2-24,2023 at Front Street Studios
1000 East Second Street Bldg 100 | The Betty Studio
Opening Night: June 2, 5-9 pm
Elizabeth Hope is excited to announce her third exhibition, “intimate”, showcasing a captivating and provocative collection of portraits and figures that explore the themes of eroticism, nudity, and intimacy in art.
The exhibition "intimate" is the perfect opportunity to experience Elizabeth's latest works, showcasing her ability to express the beauty and complexity of the human form with unmatched skill and creativity. This is a rare and exciting chance to see the work of a rising star in the art world.
This exclusive collection will be on exhibition at Front Street Studios in Dayton, Ohio, from June 2nd to June 24th.
Elizabeth's work is a journey through the depths of human desire and connection, inviting viewers to explore their own relationship with intimacy and sensuality. With her exceptional talent for capturing the essence of human emotion and physicality, Elizabeth's work immerses viewers in a world of unbridled passion and raw sensuality.
Opening night is an invitation to intimacy and indulgence as you explore Elizabeth’s renditions of sensuality and begin to explore your own immersion into the world of art and intimacy she’s created.
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Elizabeth Hope is a Dayton local who has been creating curated collections of art since 2017. Her work has been featured in various galleries and exhibitions, and she has quickly gained recognition for her unique style and captivating imagery. With intimate, Elizabeth showcases her exceptional eye for her craft and the incredible beauty of the human experience.
Forthcoming mural work and further exhibitions to be announced in late 2023.
You can keep up to date on Elizabeth’s work on her Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/elizabethhopeart/
Join The Collector’s List:
https://art.byelizabethhope.com/about-me/
Admission to the exhibition is free, and no RSVP is required.
Don't miss this opportunity to experience the art of Elizabeth Hope in intimate style.
For more information about the exhibition, please visit the website or contact us at elizabeth@byelizabethhope.com
Media Enquires:
elizabeth@byelizabethhope.com
Elizabeth Patterson
Elizabeth Hope Art
elizabeth@byelizabethhope.com
