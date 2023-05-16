Amniotic Membrane Market Surges: Expected to Reach $1,728.05 million by 2030 with a Solid 4.6% CAGR

Amniotic Membrane Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐝. 𝐈𝐧 2020, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $1,102.45 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $1,728.05 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫 2030. 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 4.6% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030.

Amniotic membrane, derived from the placenta of healthy donors, has gained significant attention in the medical field due to its unique properties and potential applications. The membrane is rich in growth factors, cytokines, and extracellular matrix components, making it an ideal material for tissue engineering, wound healing, and regenerative medicine.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the amniotic membrane market is the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and venous leg ulcers. These conditions often require advanced wound care solutions to facilitate healing and prevent complications. Amniotic membrane grafts have shown promising results in promoting wound closure, reducing inflammation, and stimulating tissue regeneration.

By KEY PLAYERS

1. Allosure, Inc.

2. Amnio Technology, LLC

3. Applied Biologics LLC

4. FzioMed, Inc.

5. Human Regenerative Technologies, LLC

6. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

7. Corza Ophthalmology

8. MiMedx Group, Inc.

9. Skye Biologics Inc.

10. Tissue-Tech, Inc.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬:

By Product:

a. Cryopreserved Amniotic Membrane: This refers to the amniotic membrane that has been preserved through cryopreservation, a process that involves freezing the membrane at very low temperatures to maintain its biological properties and extend its shelf life.

b. Lyophilization Amniotic Membrane: Also known as freeze-drying, this process involves removing water from the amniotic membrane through sublimation under reduced pressure. Lyophilized amniotic membrane offers convenience in storage, transportation, and reconstitution when needed.

By Applications:

a. Surgical Wounds: Amniotic membrane grafts are used in the management of surgical wounds, including chronic wounds, acute wounds, and burns. The membrane helps promote healing, reduce scarring, and prevent infection.

b. Ophthalmology: Amniotic membrane has significant applications in ophthalmology, particularly in the treatment of ocular surface disorders, corneal defects, dry eye syndrome, and other ocular conditions.

c. Others: Apart from surgical wounds and ophthalmology, amniotic membrane products are also utilized in other medical fields such as orthopedics, dentistry, and gynecology.

By End User:

a. Hospitals: Hospitals represent a major end user of amniotic membrane products due to their extensive range of medical services and the need for advanced wound care solutions.

b. Ambulatory Surgical Centers: These outpatient facilities perform various surgical procedures and are adopting amniotic membrane products for improved patient outcomes and faster recovery.

c. Specialized Clinics: Specialized clinics, focusing on specific medical fields like ophthalmology or wound care, utilize amniotic membrane grafts as part of their treatment protocols.

d. Research Centers & Laboratories: Research centers and laboratories play a crucial role in exploring the potential applications of amniotic membrane and conducting clinical trials to further advance its usage.

By Region:

a. North America: This region includes countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico. North America holds a significant share in the amniotic membrane market due to well-established healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and a large patient population.

b. Europe: The European market consists of countries such as Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. Europe also has a well-developed healthcare system and contributes to the growth of the amniotic membrane market.

c. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region, including countries like China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific, is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the amniotic membrane market. Factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and the adoption of advanced medical technologies contribute to this growth.

d. LAMEA: LAMEA stands for Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, including countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA. This region is also witnessing growth in the amniotic membrane market, driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare investments.

