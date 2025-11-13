Hemp Clothing Market 2025 : Expected to Reach $23.02 Billion by 2031

The hemp clothing market was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of type, dress segment dominated the global hemp clothing market and has the Market share of 21.2%. ”
— Allied Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hemp Clothing Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market

The global Hemp Clothing Market Size was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

➡️𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17317

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Plant-based Baby Care Product sreport keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/43e1e402df63a68c4aa47c35e9ea73e1

Hemp Clothing Key Players
WAMA UNDERWEAR, United By Blue, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, Inc., ToadandCo, VALANI, Jungmaven, ONNO T-Shirt Company, Levi Strauss and Co., Outerknown.

The Plant-based Baby Care Product sreport is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use

Type
✤Shirts
✤Pants
✤T-shirts
✤Activewear
✤Coats and Jackets
✤Dress
✤Undergarments
✤Others

End User
✤Men
✤Women
✤Kids

Distribution Channel
✤Hypermarket
✤Independent Retail Stores
✤E-commerce
✤Others

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
The hemp clothing market holds a significant scope for growth during the forecast period. Currently, the market is moving toward maturity stage and is expected to garner steady growth in major markets, which include the U.S., China, and India.

The hemp clothing market has witnessed steady growth even under several unrests such as global uncertainty, weakened global economy, and others. According to the insights of the CXOs, the activewear segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to increase in the affinity of consumer toward sportswear.

In addition, increase in sponsored sports events by government and private organizations to augment the participation of young population from developing regions fosters the growth of the sports apparel segment. Moreover, rise in the frequency of direct to consumer advertisements is anticipated to propel the market growth. E-commerce segment has enabled consumers to procure exclusive hemp clothing at better cost, thereby increasing overall sales of hemp clothing.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
𝐎𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-beauty-and-personal-care-market-A10646
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-beauty-services-market-A31834

David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + + + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hemp Clothing Market 2025 : Expected to Reach $23.02 Billion by 2031

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + + + +1 800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Water Recycle and Reuse Market Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook, Forecast 2032
Grease Additives Market to See Exponential Growth, Expected to Reach USD 642.9 Million by 2032: AMR
Outdoor Kitchen Cabinets Market Expected to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2030
View All Stories From This Author