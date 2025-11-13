Hemp Clothing Market 2025 : Expected to Reach $23.02 Billion by 2031

The hemp clothing market was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of type, dress segment dominated the global hemp clothing market and has the Market share of 21.2%. ” — Allied Market Research

Hemp Clothing Market The study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. The global Hemp Clothing Market Size was valued at $2.29 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.02 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2022 to 2031.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Hemp Clothing Key Players
WAMA UNDERWEAR, United By Blue, Eileen Fisher, Patagonia, Inc., ToadandCo, VALANI, Jungmaven, ONNO T-Shirt Company, Levi Strauss and Co., Outerknown.

The report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use

Type
✤Shirts
✤Pants
✤T-shirts
✤Activewear
✤Coats and Jackets
✤Dress
✤Undergarments
✤Others

End User
✤Men
✤Women
✤Kids

Distribution Channel
✤Hypermarket
✤Independent Retail Stores
✤E-commerce
✤Others

𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
The hemp clothing market holds a significant scope for growth during the forecast period. Currently, the market is moving toward maturity stage and is expected to garner steady growth in major markets, which include the U.S., China, and India.

The hemp clothing market has witnessed steady growth even under several unrests such as global uncertainty, weakened global economy, and others. According to the insights of the CXOs, the activewear segment is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to increase in the affinity of consumer toward sportswear.

In addition, increase in sponsored sports events by government and private organizations to augment the participation of young population from developing regions fosters the growth of the sports apparel segment. Moreover, rise in the frequency of direct to consumer advertisements is anticipated to propel the market growth. E-commerce segment has enabled consumers to procure exclusive hemp clothing at better cost, thereby increasing overall sales of hemp clothing.

