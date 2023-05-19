Medicine Women LA Expands to New Jersey, Unleashing the Healing Power of Cannabis

Medicine Woman LA 9058 Rose St. Bellflower, CA 90706 Ice-T and Charis Burrett Medicine Women New Jersey Opening fall 2023 Charis B at g4liveX 2022 Las Vegas Luke and Charis Burrett & UFC fighter Clay Guida @ Cali Vibes in Long Beach Medicine Woman 660 tonnele Ave Jersey city NJ Location Opening fall 2023

Medicine Women LA Launches in New Jersey, Redefining the Cannabis Experience with their Holistic Approach and High-Quality Products.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medicine Women LA, a pioneering cannabis brand and dispensary, has captivated the industry with its remarkable journey from a non-profit organization to a leading force in the Southern California, cannabis market. Founded by Luke and Charis Burrett in 2015, the brand has become synonymous with excellence, innovation, and a commitment to providing safe and effective plant-based remedies. Medicine Women LA, in partnership with the esteemed rapper and actor Ice-T, is set to make a substantial impact on the cannabis landscape. This significant development coincides with their New Jersey location's grand opening in the fall of 2023. This article delves into the brand's history, the visionary founders Luke and Charis Burrett, their expansion to New Jersey, and the transformative collaboration with Ice-T.

Luke and Charis Burrett, driven by their shared belief in the healing potential of cannabis, founded Medicine Women LA as a testament to their visionary approach. Luke, an accomplished entrepreneur and designer, brought his branding and marketing expertise to the forefront, playing a pivotal role in shaping the brand's distinctive identity. Charis, a highly successful businesswoman, mother and the acclaimed Playboy Playmate of February 2003, spearheaded the brand's mission to offer safe, affordable, and premium plant-based remedies to individuals seeking alternative forms of healing. Together, Luke and Charis have steered Medicine Women LA to the forefront of the Southern California, cannabis industry, combining their entrepreneurial acumen and unwavering dedication to providing high-quality wellness solutions.

Medicine Women LA began its journey in 2015 as a non-profit delivery service, driven by Luke and Charis Burrett's belief in the medicinal benefits of cannabis. Their commitment to making a positive impact in the community propelled the brand forward. As they witnessed the positive impact cannabis had on patients' lives, they were inspired to expand their efforts. This led to the evolution of Medicine Women LA into a fully licensed cannabis brand and dispensary, catering to customers' diverse needs.

Luke Burrett's entrepreneurial success extends beyond Medicine Women LA. Prior to his involvement in the cannabis industry, Luke founded and led Silver Star, a renowned clothing brand known for its edgy designs and streetwear aesthetic. The brand gained global recognition and became a favorite among fashion enthusiasts. Luke's expertise in branding, market research, and strategy development provided a solid foundation for his subsequent ventures. Luke's entrepreneurial journey has been characterized by his ability to recognize opportunities and build successful ventures.

Medicine Women LA's upcoming expansion into New Jersey, at 660 Tonnele Ave Jersey City, marks a significant milestone for the brand. The new store, set to open in the fall of 2023, will provide customers with a premium retail experience in Jersey City. The brand's commitment to elegance, innovation, and quality will be reflected in the 5,000 square feet of retail space, creating a welcoming environment for customers to explore a diverse range of high-quality cannabis products.

In addition to the New Jersey expansion, Medicine Women LA has formed a groundbreaking partnership with Ice-T. As a New Jersey native and a long-time friend of the Burrett family, Ice-T brings his influential voice and passion for cannabis advocacy to the collaboration. Together, they aim to raise awareness, promote responsible cannabis use, and empower individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being. To giving back to the community and supporting charitable causes. The partnership between Medicine Women LA and Ice-T, will have their joint efforts amplified. The collaboration will enable them to support local organizations and initiatives that address the disparities within the cannabis industry and promote social justice.

Medicine Women LA has a history of partnering with organizations dedicated to positive change. Their inaugural collaborations include The Last Prisoner Project, a non-profit working towards criminal justice reform for non-violent cannabis offenders; the Jersey City Mural and Arts Program, which promotes artistic expression and community engagement; the Jersey City Employment and Training Program, supporting job training and employment opportunities; and Hudson County Community College, fostering education and skill development.

Through these partnerships, Medicine Women LA demonstrates its commitment to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. By supporting organizations that align with their values, they aim to address the historical injustices and social disparities associated with the cannabis industry. Together with Ice-T, they will work towards a more equitable and inclusive future for all.

Medicine Women LA's journey from its non-profit roots to becoming a leading cannabis brand and dispensary is a testament to the visionary leadership of Luke and Charis Burrett. As their shared passion for cannabis and commitment to excellence, they have created a brand that stands out in the cannabis industry. The expansion to New Jersey and the partnership with Ice-T mark significant milestones in their journey, bringing their expertise and values to a new market.

Medicine Women LA's dedication to providing safe, affordable, and high-quality plant-based remedies remains at the core of their mission. As their commitment to community engagement and social impact grows, they are actively working towards creating positive change within the cannabis industry. As they embark on this new chapter, the partnership with Ice-T will strengthen their efforts and amplify their voices. Medicine Women LA is poised to make a lasting impact in the cannabis community, empowering individuals and promoting responsible cannabis use.

