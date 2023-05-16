Douglas Strait Writes New Thriller Novel “The Backwoods Snatcher”
A rural community’s fight against a serial child killerCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Douglas Strait, following his previously published mystery-thrillers, continues to captivate fans with his new book “The Backwoods Snatcher.”
“The Backwoods Snatcher” is a mystery-thriller involving a small, isolated community in the midst of a vast forest where their two-person police force is challenged as they search for a local little girl who has been kidnapped by a serial child killer. The search for the missing girl becomes a race against time as the community bands together to rescue her. However, as the situation becomes more dangerous and deadly, everyone involved is put to the test.
“Thoughtful, entertaining, and powerfully-written, author Douglas Strait’s ‘The Backwoods Snatcher’ is a must-read novel. The twists and turns in the narrative, along with the strong emotional bond the author is able to establish between the reader and the characters, will make the story flow all that much more smoothly. The heartbreak in the latest victim’s struggle to be free, along with the investigator’s frantic search for answers will have fans hanging off of the author’s every word,” writes Tony Espinoza of the Hollywood Book Reviews.
Strait began writing at an early age and later became interested in screenwriting after meeting with the renowned filmmaker Oliver Stone. Now, Strait converts a number of his screenplays into books, using the fast-paced, action-packed style of pacing often found in films.
Along with Strait’s other equally enthralling thrillers, “Bus #89,” “Hannah and The Lake Beast Mystery,” and “Scarred,” “The Backwoods Snatcher” is available on Amazon and other major online bookstores.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube