Author Douglas Strait Pens Mystery in Vivid Imagery
Author snatches the interest of mystery-thriller fans in “The Backwoods Snatcher”COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mystery-thriller author Douglas Strait writes another gripping tale of suspense titled “The Backwoods Snatcher,” following the story of a small rural community’s search for a kidnapped child.
Strait, who has lived his entire life in Central Ohio, began his writing journey in elementary school. His interest in screenwriting was piqued after meeting renowned director Oliver Stone and sharing some of his movie ideas. Now, Strait converts his screenplays into books that appeal to readers who prefer shorter reads.
"The Backwoods Snatcher" is set in a tiny rural community surrounded by a vast forest. When a young girl is kidnapped by a serial child killer, the entire community must come together to rescue her. But their efforts are hampered by the killer's deadly traps and everyone involved is put in danger.
The book is filled with gripping scenes that are sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats. An expert in descriptive writing, Strait opens “The Backwoods Snatcher,” “Vision is sketchy at dawn, especially on a morning where a fog gives an additional eerie quality to the area. In the forest, one can never be sure what they are seeing when there is such little light… There, parked near the shoulder, is a lone ambulance surrounded by police and sheriff cars with flashing lights that cause a small bubble of illumination in vast darkness.”
Appealing to fans of thrillers and suspense novels, especially to readers who enjoy shorter, fast-paced reads, “The Backwoods Snatcher” is one to keep readers on the edge of their seats, available on Amazon and other major online bookstore resellers.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube