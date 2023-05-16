Juniper Systems, Inc. celebrates its 30th anniversary

30 years of providing mobile workers with hassle-free data collection equipment

Logan, UT – Juniper Systems is excited to be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. 30 years of serving our partners and customers with the best rugged data collection devices, agriculture research equipment, and world-class customer service. We appreciate our many partners and those that help us accomplish our goal each day of bringing a hassle-free and personalized data collection experience to mobile workers around the world.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in these 30 years,” said DeVon Labrum, President and CEO of Juniper Systems. “From our beginnings in agriculture research to our mobile computer business, we have always relied on great employees and strong and lasting partnerships with customers to achieve our success.”

The company was founded in 1993 under the name HarvestMaster and primarily served the agriculture research market with weigh systems and data-logging handheld computers. With the growth of the company's mobile computer business in other markets such as natural resources, forestry, and geospatial, the company was renamed Juniper Systems to reflect the broader industry base outside of agriculture. The HarvestMaster name has continued as a brand of Juniper Systems. In addition to our headquarters in northern Utah, we have locations in the United Kingdom through our Juniper Systems Limited office which serves EMEA territories and our HarvestMaster Europe office in Austria.

Juniper has introduced dozens of well-regarded and rugged field data collectors in its 30 years with many products lasting more than ten years in the field. As Juniper has grown and expanded into new industries, so have our offerings. Key product lines in our company’s history include the Allegro™ and Archer™ handheld field computers, Geode™ GNSS receivers, and the Mesa® family of rugged tablets.

“We have a legacy of releasing rugged devices that are rock solid and field ready and that last for years in the field,” Labrum said. “Our communication with partners and end-users always inspires our next iteration of a product. We set out and seek feedback from those that use our devices each day and try to make sure our current and future products meet their demands and withstand the rugged environments that they work in.”

As Juniper Systems celebrates 30 years in 2023, we continue to look forward to the next 30 years as we strive to grow lasting partnerships to help workers everywhere thrive.

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company’s HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, and employs more than 190 people. It was twice recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies.

