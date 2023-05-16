Submit Release
Author Douglas Strait Writes a Gripping Mystery Drama

An evocative story of a family scarred by scares of anonymity

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Douglas Strait, a screenwriter turned author, writes a thrilling mystery drama titled “Scarred.” Following the story of a middle-aged black man named Tony Carson, who is terrorized by an unknown person, “Scarred” takes readers on a journey of twists and turns that lead to a shocking ending.

Douglas Strait has been writing since elementary school, and his interest in screenwriting grew after meeting Oliver Stone and sharing his ideas for movies. He has converted several of his screenplays into books, using the screenplay style of pacing to appeal to readers who prefer shorter stories.

“Scarred” is receiving rave reviews from readers, with many calling it a "terrifying tale of revenge" with a "surprise ending that shocks the reader." Strait's other titles, including “The Backwoods Snatcher” and “The Girl in the Cabin,” have also received excellent feedback, with the latter being the author’s best seller.

In “Scarred,” Tony Carson is a proud man who takes pride in his family, his company's success, and his pristine lawn. But when he begins to experience a series of events, including damage to his lawn and a car explosion, he realizes that someone is out for revenge. The attacks become more dangerous, and his wife and daughter are kidnapped. Tony has no idea who is doing this to him, and the mystery twists him to the brink of madness.

Experience the gripping mystery drama that is “Scarred,” available for purchase on Amazon and other major book retailers.

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone's reading journey since 2020. Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

