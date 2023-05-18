Infopro Learning to Participate at the 8th Corporate Learning and Development Summit in Berlin as Gold Sponsor
Infopro Learning, to participate as Gold Sponsor at the 8th Corporate Learning and Development Summit from May 24-26, 2023.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a leading provider in corporate training outsourcing and human capital transformation, is pleased to announce its participation as Gold Sponsor at the highly anticipated 8th Corporate Learning and Development Summit, to be held in Berlin, Germany, from May 24-26, 2023. The event, organized by Luxatia International, brings together learning and development professionals from around the globe to discuss the latest trends and strategies in corporate training.
Executive Vice President and Chief Learning Architect at Infopro Learning, Arun Prakash, has been invited to speak at the summit. His presentation, titled “From Obsolete to Adaptable: Learning to Learn in a Rapidly Changing Workplace,” sheds light on the challenges organizations face in today’s dynamic business environment and offers insights into developing a learning culture that enables continuous growth and adaptability.
Arun Prakash will take the stage on May 25, 2023, at noon, captivating the audience with his deep understanding of learning methodologies, emerging technologies, and best practices. Attendees can expect an engaging session that will challenge conventional learning approaches and provide actionable strategies for organizations seeking to foster a culture of continuous learning.
In addition to his speaking engagement, Arun Prakash along with Vikrant Sharma, Director – Client Success & Growth, will be available at Infopro Learning’s booth throughout the summit. The booth will showcase Infopro Learning’s comprehensive range of workforce transformation solutions and allow attendees to engage with industry experts, learn about the latest trends, and explore strategies for optimizing learning and development initiatives within their organizations.
“I am excited to speak at the Corporate Learning and Development Summit and share my experiences and insights on navigating the rapidly evolving world of work,” said Arun Prakash, Executive Vice President & Chief Learning Architect at Infopro Learning. “In today’s economy, it’s critical for organizations to develop learning strategies that enable their employees to learn and adapt to new challenges continuously. I look forward to engaging with attendees and discussing ways to implement effective learning strategies that drive business success.”
Infopro Learning encourages all summit attendees to visit their booth to discover how their cutting-edge learning solutions can help organizations adapt to today’s rapidly changing workplace challenges.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
Nolan Hout
Infopro Learning
+ +1 (801) 899-5845
email us here