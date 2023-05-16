The Upcoming Versatile Entrepreneur “SHACE KING”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shace King is the CEO of Pangea Global Holdings, the Business Executive who offers consulting services that help business owners grow quickly and generate leads.
With the latest development, Shace King, CEO of Pangea Global Holdings, owner of Free Net LLC and Verniçe Realé is set to help individuals to scale their businesses and get to the top through his services. It supports all small company owners, and Shace King offers consulting services that help business owners grow quickly and generate leads. The organization provides paid and free lead-generation strategies to help business owners launch new ventures from scratch. The organization helps to create an offer for a certain market and then generate web leads.
Free Net LLC offers guidance to approach new clients and complete the sale. It helps business owners to set up systems to automate their chores so they can better utilize their time. The services improve business growth and also enhance their enterprises' achievements. Additionally, the organization helps businesses to improve financial performance by ensuring the entire organization system is aligned. It also offers normal rules to achieve sustainability and business maintenance. In addition, the organization is poised to reduce the difficulty and time involved in starting a business to a minimum.
"Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary."- Steve Jobs
About the CEO - Shace King:
Shace King is a young American Business Executives who has made a name for himself in the business world with his incredible achievements and went on an excursion to 33 countries in Africa and Asia and cooperated with different states on enterprises to build their corporations with different countries. At the age of 21, he embarked on a diamond excursion throughout West Africa, Congo, Central African Republic, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau, which gave him valuable insights into the diamond industry and the global economy. His excursion allowed him to obtain diamonds from different business entities that were in cooperation with Kimberley Process Certification Company.
In addition to his diamond excursion, Shace King has also worked with different countries, including China, Canada and Korea, to build their corporations with other countries. He has created temporary relationships with the Ministry of Mines in Cameroon, which has allowed him to own enterprises in the country. With the Ministry's help, he was able to export about 2984 carats in the span of 6 years, By establishing a company registered in Dubai for the process and procurement and Shanghai for distribution of finished goods, It definitely brought his business to an international platform with success.
Aside from his work in the diamond industry, he has also been fully immersed in the oil and gas sectors. He has learned about vessels and banking instruments that are initiated for the proper processing of these resources. He worked with CNPC as a freelancer and business consultant to help close deals with NNPC. Currently, he offers his services through Free Net LLC to scale individual businesses and help them to achieve their goals.
“The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand.”- Vince Lombardi
Furthermore, Shace King completed his graduation from Foster Business School and attained an executive education certificate from Harvard HSBC Shanghai, which allowed him to achieve many different political connections around the world. These connections have been instrumental in his success, allowing him to establish valuable partnerships and collaborations.
Moreover, his ability to speak multiple languages, including Chinese, Urdu, Hindi and Russian, has given him an advantage in the business world. He has worked alongside CPE on the Chinese-Pakistan Economic Corridor and has established valuable relationships with the key players in the industry.
He also established great relationships with banks that can help consumers get the necessary capital to operate their businesses. With his connections and expertise, he can assist entrepreneurs in achieving their goals. His dedication to helping others succeed is evident in his commitment to scaling individual businesses through his company, Free Net LLC. Long story short, Shace King has emerged as a remarkable young entrepreneur whose achievements are inspirations for many. And he continues to make strides in his career and contribute to society.
