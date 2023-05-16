German singer Nadine Sieben releases "Higher love"

Cover of Higher love by Nadine Sieben

She applied to the ESC, but was not admitted to the preliminary round. But there is no sign of giving up!

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- She applied to the ESC, but was not admitted to the preliminary round. But there is no sign of giving up: Nadine Sieben releases her song "Higher love" twice - in German and in English - with two videos! The German version already entered the Airplay Charts Top100.

The title with which singer Nadine Sieben had applied for this year's ESC, was released in German on April 28, 2023 and immediately entered the Airplay Charts Top 100. The video reaches over 20,000 views on the "Ich find Schlager toll" YouTube channel in the first 5 days. DJ's also give positive feedback about the danceable-energetic uptempo number.

The magazine smago writes: "Nadine Sieben - her new song Higher Love is terrifically good pop!". Now the song will also be released in English on May 12, as planned at the beginning of the ESC application, on streaming platforms and as video.

Song as mp3, photos/PR material will be sent upon request.

Video "Higher love" by Nadine Sieben