Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Lockheed Martin, AlienVault

The Latest Released Smart Grid Cyber Security market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Smart Grid Cyber Security market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Smart Grid Cyber Security market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), IOActive (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), AlertEnterprise (United States), AlienVault Inc. (United States), Black and Veatch (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), McAfee-Intel (United States), Honeywell (Elster) (United States), Entergy (United States), HP (United States), N-Dimension Solutions (Canada)
Definition:
Smart grid cybersecurity is a national concern in the electric sector across the globe. It provides protection against cyber threats that affect the users in the smart grid network worldwide. The concern is growing as the power utility sector becomes increasingly exchange of information technology that takes place via communication infrastructure. For instance, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) used critical infrastructure protection (CIP) method for security solutions in securing the grid. Grid modernization is overhauling the energy industry, creating better visualization and control for operators. According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Smart Grid Cyber Security market to witness a CAGR of 9.69% during forecast period of 2023-2029.
Market Trends:
• Increasing Number of Connected Vehicles for Smart & Efficient Transportation
• A Rapid Development of Smart Cities Across the Globe
• Continuous Growth of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
Market Drivers:
• Increased Sophistication of Cyber-Attacks
• Increasing Modernization of Grids and Global Development of Smart Grids
• Need to Comply with Standards and Regulations
Market Opportunities:
• Rapid Evolution of Smart Grid in Both Developing and Developed Countries
• Integrated Offering of Smart Grid IT and Cybersecurity Solutions
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Smart Grid Cyber Security Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Smart Grid Cyber Security
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: BAE Systems Plc (United Kingdom), IBM (United States), IOActive (United States), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), AlertEnterprise (United States), AlienVault Inc. (United States), Black and Veatch (United States), Cisco Systems Inc. (United States), McAfee-Intel (United States), Honeywell (Elster) (United States), Entergy (United States), HP (United States), N-Dimension Solutions (Canada)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Some Extracts from Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Study Table of Content
Smart Grid Cyber Security Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Endpoint security, Network security, Application security, Database security] in 2023
Smart Grid Cyber Security Market by Application/End Users [Smart Meter, Smart Application, Others]
Global Smart Grid Cyber Security Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Smart Grid Cyber Security Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Smart Grid Cyber Security (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
........and view more in complete table of Contents
