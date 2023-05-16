Pinnacle Facilitates Another Successful Transaction
Sonic Automotive Sells Momentum Maserati Alpha Romeo in Hurst, TexasFRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Scrivner, founder and CEO of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions, an automotive dealership brokerage firm in Frisco, Texas, recently facilitated a transaction representing Sonic Automotive in the sale of Momentum Maserati Alpha Romeo in Hurst, Texas.
The dealership was purchased by Brady Bishop and Chip Johnson and is now named Bishop Maserati of Hurst and Bishop Alpha Romeo of Hurst. “I’ve had three transactions with the Pinnacle team, and they are always direct, honest, and always there to help you strategize on buy/sells in an ever-changing market!” Chip Johnson, Wood Motor Company.
This isn’t the first time Bill Scrivner of Pinnacle Mergers & Acquisitions has worked with Sonic Automotive. He has a long-standing relationship with the group, representing them as both buyers and sellers in more than 50 transactions dating back as far as 1998.
Pinnacle has facilitated several transactions in the Dallas Fort Worth area with Sonic Automotive including the sale of Volvo of Dallas to Larry Van Tuyl, the sale of Toyota of Fort Worth to Chris Doherty, and the sale of Don Massey Cadillac in Garland to Chris Doherty. Pinnacle later represented Chris Doherty when he sold Don Massey Cadillac to Clay Cooley.
In 2021 Pinnacle represented Tom Durant, the owner of Classic Chevrolet, in the sale of Classic Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram and Mazda in Denton as well as when he sold Classic Buick GMC in Carrollton, TX. Classic Chevrolet, in Grapevine Texas, remains the largest volume Chevy dealership in the United States.
