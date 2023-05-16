Acetic Acid Market is Booming with Strong Growth Prospects | Celanese Corporation, INEOS Group, SABIC
Celanese Corporation, INEOS Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd, Kingboard Group Co., Ltd., Shandong HualuHengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd, Yankuang Group, SABIC.
Definition
The acetic acid market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and consumption of acetic acid, a versatile organic compound widely used in various industries. Acetic acid is a clear, colorless liquid with a pungent odor and is primarily produced through the methanol carbonylation process or by direct oxidation of hydrocarbons.
Global Acetic Acid Market Breakdown by Application (Vinyl Acetate Monomer, Purified Terephthalic Acid, Acetic Anhydride, Others) by Type (Acetic Acid (36% to 38%), Glacial Acetic Acid (More than 98%)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Acetic Acid Market Trend
Rising demand from the food and beverage industry: The food and beverage industry is a significant consumer of acetic acid, primarily for the production of vinegar, pickles, condiments, and salad dressings. The demand for processed and convenience food products, as well as the growing consumer preference for natural and organic ingredients, is driving the growth of acetic acid in this sector.
Acetic Acid Market Driver
Industrialization and economic growth: Rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, is driving the demand for acetic acid. Increasing manufacturing activities in sectors such as chemicals, textiles, plastics, and pharmaceuticals contribute to the growth of the acetic acid market.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Global Acetic Acid
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Key & Emerging Players: Celanese Corporation, INEOS Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V, Jiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd, Kingboard Group Co., Ltd., Shandong HualuHengsheng Chemical Co. Ltd, Yankuang Group, SABIC.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
