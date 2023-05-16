Nursing Homes Reduce Falls by 47% With No CapEx or Debt through Human Centric Lighting-as-a-Service
DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Onsite Utility Services Capital launches Human Centric Lighting-as-a-Service to reduce falls in nursing homes along with energy savings up to 50% along with carbon reduction.
OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) Falls and the corresponding injuries are one of the largest expenses for healthcare providers. Falls are not covered by Medicare or Medicaid and are also the number 1 morbidity factor for nursing home residents. Another benefit found was a reduction in depression for residents. The Harvard study documented a Falls reduction of 47% through implementation of Human Centric Lighting. Human Centric Lighting follows our natural circadian cycle. Lighting technology allows for starting the day with lighting close to daylighting which produces more serotonin which improves focus and reduces depression. As the day starts to turn into the evening, the lighting automatically adjusts to a softer lighting that makes the body create for melatonin which promotes healthy sleeping.
Fritz Kreiss (ceo) commented “With a properly design Human Centric Lighting system, additional safety is even built into under bed lighting that turns on when a resident puts their feet on the ground to reduce falls in the night when going to the bathroom. But the use of capital for improving existing lighting is often not available even though there are significant injury and energy savings. But by utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the nursing home takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals with a reduction in falls. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve can improve the living conditions for residents while also achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization”
Fritz added, “Onsite’s integrated approach can include clean air solutions along with savings on the facility’s heating and cooling. Additional side benefits extending the life of the equipment and a corresponding reduction in maintenance costs. A cleaner and safer facility can be the differentiator that fills your beds.”
About Onsite Utility Services Capital
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
Fritz Kreiss
