Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,322 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Arrests Cochran Man in Eastman, GA Shooting Incident

Eastman, Georgia (May 15, 2023) – The GBI has arrested a Cochran, GA man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Eastman, GA. Napoleon Flowers, age 21, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.  On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 1:11 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance. 

The investigation indicates a Hawkinsville, Georgia man was found shot in the 5500 block of Forest Avenue Eastman, Georgia after a domestic incident between neighbors.  The man was later flown to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, where he is currently listed in critical condition. 

The investigation has revealed that Flowers shot his neighbor during an argument.  Shortly after the incident, Flowers was taken into custody without incident by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and is currently incarcerated at the Dodge County Detention Center. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.  If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Arrests Cochran Man in Eastman, GA Shooting Incident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more