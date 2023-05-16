Read more about GBI Arrests Cochran Man in Eastman, GA Shooting Incident

Eastman, Georgia (May 15, 2023) – The GBI has arrested a Cochran, GA man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred in Eastman, GA. Napoleon Flowers, age 21, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. On Sunday, May 14, 2023, at 1:11 p.m., the Eastman Police Department requested the GBI for assistance.

The investigation indicates a Hawkinsville, Georgia man was found shot in the 5500 block of Forest Avenue Eastman, Georgia after a domestic incident between neighbors. The man was later flown to Navicent Medical Center in Macon, Georgia, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The investigation has revealed that Flowers shot his neighbor during an argument. Shortly after the incident, Flowers was taken into custody without incident by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and is currently incarcerated at the Dodge County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. If anyone has information about this case, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988 or the Eastman Police Department at 478-374-7788.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.