First-Annual Boil Master Crawfish Cook-Off Set to Heat Things Up in Tangipahoa Parish
EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer, spice and excitement are on the menu in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, as the First-Annual Boil Master Crawfish Cook-Off promises a culinary showdown like no other. Hosted by Chefjayvoo at J Rucker's House of Soul, this sizzling event is scheduled for June 10th, 2023, running from 11 AM to 11 PM.
The competition is open to both amateur and professional chefs, who will battle it out for a grand prize of $5,000 spread across the top three spots. Teams of up to four members will be showing off their boiling skills, with entries judged on appearance, firmness/ease of peeling, and taste of the crawfish.
But the excitement isn't just on the boil. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in 1,000 pounds of free crawfish served between 11 AM and 3 PM, and also partake in a crawfish eating contest with $500 in prizes. Supa Cent, Snoobie92, and Rolling With Melia will be present as guest judges, adding extra flavor to the proceedings.
Event-goers can also expect an eclectic mix of fantastic music, exciting games, and a range of vendors offering unique products and services. Early bird tickets are available at $25 for general admission and $150 for VIP tickets, offering exclusive access to a private section, bar, and server. Children under 12 can join the fun for just $10. Tickets will be $35 at the door.
“We're thrilled to host the first-ever Boil Master Crawfish Cook-Off and bring a unique culinary experience to Tangipahoa Parish,” says Chefjayvoo, the event's host. “We're expecting a fantastic turnout and can't wait to see the diverse range of talents and flavors our competitors will bring to the boil.”
Don't miss out on this culinary extravaganza. Purchase tickets today and join us for a day filled with great food, fun, and community spirit at the First-Annual Boil Master Crawfish Cook-Off. For more information, visit our website.
About Chefjayvoo
Chefjayvoo is a renowned chef known for his commitment to culinary excellence and passion for community events. His dedication to creating unforgettable dining experiences has earned him a loyal following and respect within the culinary world.
Get tickets: https://boilmastercookoff.com
Cook-off Contestant info: https://chefjayvoo.com/cookoff-contestant-info
Crawfish Eating Contestant Info: https://chefjayvoo.com/eating-contestant-info
Vendor Info: https://chefjayvoo.com/vendor-information
Pete Drake
Boil Master LLC
+1 337-282-5577
pete@boilmasterllc.com