Breakthrough in Diagnosis of Joint Infections

A revolutionary diagnostic test delivers 20x faster and more accurate results, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare cost

The Molecular Culture method is revolutionizing diagnostics. It’s not just about faster, more accurate results – it's about transforming the quality of life for patients.” — Dr. Dries Budding, CEO Inbiome

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A groundbreaking study has revealed a spectacular breakthrough in the diagnosis of joint infections. The study was conducted by the Departments of Infectious Diseases, Medical Microbiology, and Orthopedics of the Amsterdam University Medical Center, together with the Amsterdam-based company inbiome, a spin-off company of Amsterdam UMC. With the Molecular Culture method, diagnosing joint infections within just four hours is possible.

Joint infections are an increasing problem in the healthcare system. In the US alone, over 1.2 million prosthetic joints are placed each year, which are particularly susceptible to these infections. Traditionally, these infections have been diagnosed using bacterial culture, which can take days to weeks and misses several types of bacteria. Cultures often miss bacteria if patients have already been given antibiotics before the culture was taken.

The new Molecular Culture test, developed at Amsterdam UMC and based on the IS-pro technology, promises to be a breakthrough: a fast, accurate diagnostic method that allows patients to receive the right treatment faster. The study showed that the new Molecular Culture method was not only faster than culture but also had a higher sensitivity: in many cases, bacterial infections that had been missed with culture were found with Molecular Culture.

These results have enormous implications for clinical practice. Patients can receive the right treatment faster thanks to the rapid diagnosis and improved sensitivity. This can also reduce unnecessary antibiotic use, shorten hospital stays, and even prevent unnecessary surgeries. In short, IS-pro technology can significantly improve patient's quality of life while simultaneously reducing healthcare costs.

The study provides a promising future for diagnosing and treating joint infections, and Amsterdam UMC is at the forefront of this medical revolution. For more information about the study and its findings, please refer to the Journal of Clinical Microbiology (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37154734/).

Molecular Culture