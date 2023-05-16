Join us at Heart Failure 2023 in Prague, a scientific congress of the European Society of Cardiology
Heart Failure is the annual congress of the Heart Failure Association (HFA) of the ESC. The meeting takes place 20 to 23 May at the O2 universum in Prague, Czechia and online. Explore the scientific programme. The world's leading event covers the entire spectrum of heart failure, from prevention to diagnosis and treatment. Novel research will be presented in several late-breaking clinical trial sessions and hundreds of scientific abstracts.
On the agenda: key opinion leaders will reveal how treatment for advanced heart failure is evolving in terms of drugs, devices and heart transplantation. Including developments in organ donation, transplant procedures and post-transplant care. The scientific programme also showcases thought-provoking debates and exciting symposia, with opportunities for in-depth discussion with the presenters afterwards.
The Inaugural Session will host the Czech Deputy Minister of Health, Jakub Dvořáček. This is a unique opportunity for journalists and reporters to engage with the Deputy Minister and gain unique insights on the Czech Health Plan. Please note that interview slots are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. To request an interview slot with the Health Minister or for any media inquiries, please contact: press@escardio.org
Register as press now and receive news releases from this ground-breaking event.
About the Heart Failure Association
The Heart Failure Association (HFA) is a branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Its aim is to improve quality of life and longevity, through better prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, including the establishment of networks for its management, education and research.
About the European Society of Cardiology
The European Society of Cardiology brings together health care professionals from more than 150 countries, working to advance cardiovascular medicine and help people lead longer, healthier lives.
Justine Pinot
European Society of Cardiology
press@escardio.org