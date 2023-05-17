Power Plate Introduces its Mini+ Portable Massage Gun in an Exclusive, Limited Edition
Now available in Matte White with Rose Gold Highlights, The Mini+ Offers Maximum Massaging Capabilities in a Quiet, Ultra-Compact DesignCHICAGO, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Plate®, the global leader in whole body vibration training equipment and programming, is proud to introduce their most popular massage gun, the Power Plate Mini+, in a special, limited edition color, Matte White. Featuring Rose Gold accents, the Power Plate Mini+ is designed as a quiet, ultracompact, portable handheld massager, to perfectly fit in a purse, gym bag or even a golf bag, making for the ideal fitness accessory for everyday life on the go.
The limited edition Mini+ stays true to Power Plate’s mission to offer the most technologically advanced vibration performance products on the market. It was specifically designed by Power Plate to enhance range of motion for precise useability and functionality. The Power Plate Mini+ works quietly to relax and rejuvenate tight and sore muscles by promoting blood flow and fascia release. In addition, the Power Plate Mini+ relieves overall muscle tension and helps reduce potential for exercise related injuries.
“The limited edition Matte White Mini+ looks spectacular and the Rose Gold accents add a refined, sophisticated touch,” said Eddie Diaz, Vice President of Sales for Performance Health Systems, owner and manufacturer of Power Plate. “The Power Plate Mini+ is our best-selling targeted vibration offering and we are excited to bring the new limited edition version to market. Our customers are going to love it!”
The Matte White Mini+ still offers a longer lasting 5-hour battery life and USB-C charging capabilities, making it ideal for mobility and convenience when needed most. The Power Plate Mini+ also features 4 ascending intensity levels and includes two unique attachments to better suit individual preferences for both preparation and recovery. Each feature has been purposely implemented to make the Power Plate Mini+ an ideal accessory for those looking to fully optimize workout routines and recovery, or addressing aches and pains associated with daily life.
The limited edition Power Plate Matte White Mini+ is currently available at powerplate.com and select retail locations.
About Power Plate
Power Plate is owned, manufactured and distributed by Performance Health Systems LLC, a global company delivering advanced technology solutions through its health and wellness equipment. Power Plate utilizes innovative science and technology to enhance movement through vibration for accelerated health, fitness and wellbeing results to improve quality of life at any age. Using Power Plate is the innovative, timesaving and results-driven way to move better, feel better, and live better.
