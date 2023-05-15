Submit Release
Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Islamabad, May 15, 2023

Due to the ongoing potential for road closures and/or traffic delays, especially within Islamabad’s Red Zone, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad has canceled all routine consular appointments for Tuesday, May 16, 2023.  The Embassy remains open and available for emergency services, though the U.S. Embassy continues to restrict movements of embassy personnel to official and mission-essential travel only.  U.S. Consulates General Karachi and Lahore are open for routine consular appointments.

U.S. citizens are reminded of potential disruptions to cell-phone service and should have contingency communication plans in place if traveling in-country.  U.S. citizens are urged to pay attention to local media for security updates and planned road closures and maintain good situational awareness and security wherever they travel in Pakistan.  The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings, unnecessary travel, and remain vigilant of their surroundings and to comply with all established security checkpoints.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan

+92 51-201-4000
ACSIslamabad@state.gov
https://pk.usembassy.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi

+92 21-3527-5000
ACSKarachi@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore

+92 42-3603-4000
ACSLahore@state.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar

+92 -91-526-8800

ACSIslamabad@state.gov

State Department – Consular Affairs
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

 

By U.S. Mission Pakistan | 15 May, 2023 | Topics: Alert, News, Security & Emergency Messages

