Cook-In-Bags Market to See Huge Demand by 2030: Sirane, Plascon Group, Extra Packaging

Cook-In-Bags Market research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Cook-In-Bags market to witness a CAGR of 5.45% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global Cook-In-Bags Market Breakdown by Application (Frozen Foods, Ready-to-eat-Food, Ready-to-eat Meals, Bakery & Confectionary, Other) by Type (Microwave & Oven Bags, Grilling Bags, Slow Cooker Bags) by Packaging Size (<150X240 mm, 150X240 to 240X380 mm, 240X380 to 380X500 mm, >380X500 mm) by Material (Plastic Cook-in-Bags, Aluminum Foil Cook-in-Bags) by Appearance (Transparent Cook-in-Bags, Opaque Cook-in-Bags, Printed Cook-in-Bags) by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Retail, Others) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Cook-In-Bags market size is estimated to increase by USD 343 Million at a CAGR of 5.45% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 479 Million.
Cook-In-Bags market - Key Segment Analysis
The market share growth by the Microwave & Oven Bags segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Convenience: Cook-In-Bags offer an easy and convenient cooking solution that saves time and effort. Consumers can simply place the food in the bag and cook it without having to worry about additional preparation or cleanup..
Cook-In-Bags market - Competition Analysis
The global Cook-In-Bags market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Sirane Limited (United Kingdom), Plascon Group (United States), Extra Packaging Corp. (United States), Packit Gourmet (United States), M&Q Packaging LLC (United States), Reynolds Consumer Products (United States), S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc. (United States), Sealed Air (United States), GRANITOL (Europe), UltraSource LLC (United States).
Cook-In-Bags market - Geographical Outlook
Asia Pacific will provide maximum growth opportunities in Cook-In-Bags market. According to our research, the region will account for xx% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by Convenience: Cook-In-Bags offer a convenient way to cook meals without the need for additional pots or pans. They can be used to cook a wide variety of dishes, including meat, fish, vegetables, and more..
What key data is demonstrated in this Cook-In-Bags market report?
• CAGR of the market during the forecast period
• Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Cook-In-Bags market between 2023 and 2028
• Precise estimation of the size of the Cook-In-Bags market and its contribution to the parent market
• Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour
• Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.
• Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
• Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Cook-In-Bags market players
Some Extracts from Table of Content
- Overview of Cook-In-Bags Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Cook-In-Bags Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)
- Cook-In-Bags Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)
- Cook-In-Bags Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)
- Cook-In-Bags Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category
- Cook-In-Bags Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
