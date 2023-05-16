NBA PROSPECT AJ HOGGARD SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH HOUSE OF SOLES
Michigan State University’s hottest point guard is changing the game by partnering with Gen Z entrepreneurs.
I have been watching AJ play and his sense of style and level of dedication matches our own, so he’s a perfect match with the House of Soles.”EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- College basketball standout and National Basketball Association (NBA) prospect AJ Hoggard signed a NIL partnership deal with sneaker reseller House of Soles. Hot on the heels of declaring himself for the 2023 NBA draft (while maintaining his college eligibility), the Michigan State University (MSU) guard has the potential to make an impact at the next level as MSU alumni Draymond Green, Magic Johnson and Jarren Jackson Jr.
— Lonnie Smith, CEO of House of Soles
"AJ has the size, skillset, and IQ that will certainly translate at the pro level. He is a leader and a winner with a bright future on and off the court," said Secrett Stubblefield, who negotiated the deal.
“I have been watching AJ play and his sense of style and level of dedication matches our own, so he’s a perfect match with the House of Soles,” shared CEO Lonnie Smith. Smith and his twin brother, Lennie Smith established their company 3 years ago at the age of 16. Both entrepreneurs are currently pursuing business degrees. The duo aspires to sign athletes like Sierra Canyon’s Bronny James.
Connecting with Gen Z athletes is just one part of Lonnie and Lennie’s ambitious vision for their brand, with goals of reaching the heights of other entrepreneurs like Lebron James, Shaquille O’Neil and Dwyane Wade. The twins’ athletic background, fresh style, sneaker-culture knowledge, and impeccable business sense have guided House of Soles towards their growing success.
About House of Soles
Founded in 2020 with just 25 pairs of shoes, House of Soles now offers over 200 shoe options alongside versatile streetwear apparel. In addition to carrying trendsetting pieces from Essentials and Anti Social Social Club, this Gen Z minority-owned business based in East Lansing, Michigan also features its own original apparel line.
