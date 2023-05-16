Honey Bear Partners with Lighting Giant Musco Lighting
leveling the playing field in terms of resources for historically underserved populations”OKEMOS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-profit organization The Honey Bear Project has partnered with sports lighting industry leader Musco in a joint effort to expand access to recreation, sports, and educational opportunities to historically underserved populations.
Founded in 2020 with a mission to improve athletic facilities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Honey Bear Project provides a variety of programs in the areas of education and sports, among others. Their unique partnership with Musco will fund scholarships for low-income student-athletes, provide career counseling, career development for women re-entering the workforce after incarceration, and more.
“I have worked with some amazing people at Musco Lighting, from their CEO to sales representatives,” said Nadia Sellers, Honey Bear Project CEO. “They have a unique culture of inclusion and respect that makes me confident in our partnership. Knowing that Musco Lighting is the best of the best helps us provide quality lighting solutions for our clients. Their commitment makes a statement that no one is too big to help our cause.”
An industry leader in sports lighting and facility solutions for nearly 50 years, Musco Lighting engages in a range of projects in underserved communities nationwide designed to close the play equity gap and expand opportunities for recreation and life skills development.
“The Honey Bear Project’s mission of uplifting communities and leveling the playing field in terms of resources for historically underserved populations is something we strongly believe in,” said Doug Miller, Director of USA Field Sales for Musco Lighting. “We know the impact that opportunity can have, and working to expand those kinds of opportunities has always been a part
of our mission. We couldn’t be more impressed with the Honey Bear Project’s leadership and the team they’ve assembled to carry out this important work. We’re proud to be a part of it.”
About The Honey Bear Project
Founded on the principles of hope, kindness, and belief in the human spirit, The Honey Bear Project is a 501c3 organization aimed at uplifting all levels of society through focused programs.
About Musco Lighting
Since 1976, Musco Lighting has specialized in the design and manufacture of sports and transportation/infrastructure lighting solutions. Musco’s Total Light Control—TLC for LED™ technology is the solution of choice for new and retrofit installations at hometown fields,
professional stadiums, international superspeedways, Olympic Games, and the biggest ports, airports, and railyards in the world. All of Musco’s solutions are backed by long-term parts and labor warranties.
