sarah leyshan sarah leyshan post

A Renaissance of Talent and Compassion: Sarah Leyshan's Journey in Modeling, Acting, and Philanthropy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarah Leyshan is a name that stands out in the world of acting, modeling and beauty pageantry. Born in Australia and raised in Hong Kong and Macau, Sarah began her modeling career as a baby - modeling in diaper commercials. Her passion for acting ignited from an early age, and she was just 12 when she started acting. Her individual performances were exceptional and brilliant right from the get-go, leading to her being awarded a scholarship to Trinity College for acting.

After high school, Sarah went to NIDA (National Institute of Dramatic Art) to further fine-tune her acting skills, gaining expertise in the art of screen acting. At the ATYP (Australian Theatre For Young People) in Sydney, Sarah honed her skills to create an impressive and remarkable body of work that pushed her acting talent to new heights.

In 2009, Sarah entered in one of the most high-profile beauty pageants in the world - Miss Macau - alongside some of the most beautiful and talented young women from China and Macau. She was one of the first western looking girls to participate, but with her persistence, elegance, beauty and talent, she carved her way through to become the first-runner up, winning the coveted Miss Friendship award in the process.

What is intriguing about Sarah is her passion for making the world a better place, beyond just looking pretty on a runway, on stage or on-screen. Her involvement in charity work spans continents and oceans, and she has made numerous trips across the world in her role as Miss Macau that stretched across ten years. Sarah worked with various organizations to help less privileged communities and to provide assistance for children and animals.

After making a name for herself in the world of modeling and beauty pageantry, Sarah weaved her way into the film industry and got herself featured in multiple films, with the likes of "Victory" and "Triad". In 2013, she participated in Miss Supranational in Belarus, where she was awarded the Miss Friendship award, proving her charisma extends far beyond the stage.

Sarah is incredibly intelligent and driven, with a passion for research and writing. She has studied acting, hospitality, law, business, philosophy, psychology, marketing and yoga, and is always looking for new ways to enhance her skill set and knowledge.

Groomed with unmatched talent, fierce confidence, and a wondrous heart to make the world a better place, Sarah has now launched her own film production company. With her company’s mission focusing on empowering, inspiring and educating people, Sarah continues to empower the entertainment industry with her sharp creative prowess and passionate philanthropy.

One of the most notable things about Sarah is her dedication to animal rights and veganism. She has been an animal rights activist for many years and has dedicated herself to promoting the vegan lifestyle. She also supports various non-profit organizations that focus on empowering children and animals, and helping to improve their lives through education and positive social development and action.

In short, Sarah Leyshan is a multifaceted personality with her modeling career, beauty pageantry, acting, film production, screenwriting, and her passion for making a difference in society. Her dedication and hard work have inspired many, and we hope to see her make a more considerable impact in the entertainment industry, while she continues to inspire to make the world a better place one day at a time.