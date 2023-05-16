Workplace Services Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Workplace Services Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that provides workplace services market outlook and covers every facet of the workplace services market. As per TBRC’s workplace services market forecast, the workplace services global market size is expected to grow to $181.92 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.

The increasing adoption of 5G networks across the world is expected to drive the workplace services industry. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the workplace services industry include DXC Technology, Wipro Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Atos, NTT DATA Corporation.

Workplace Services Market Segments
1) By Service Type: End-User Outsourcing Services, Tech Support Services
By End-User Outsourcing Services: Managed Communication, Collaboration Services, Managed Mobility Services, Managed IT Asset Services
2) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises
3) By Vertical: Media and Entertainment, BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Education, Telecom- IT and ITES, Energy and Utilities, Government and Public Sector

Workplace services provide or supports a positive work environment, in the physical office or remote locations. These services help organizations to optimize the potential of its workplace by improving both employee experiences and business performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Workplace Services Market Trends
4. Workplace Services Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Workplace Services Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

