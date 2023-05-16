Global Third-Party Risk Management Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Third-Party Risk Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers third-party risk management global market research and every facet of the third-party risk management market. As per TBRC’s third-party risk management market forecast, the market size is expected to reach $9.66 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.6%.

The rising cyber-attacks and frauds are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest third-party risk management industry share. Major players in the third-party risk management industry include KPMG International Limited, Genpact Ltd., MetricStream Inc., Deloitte LLP, Prevalent Inc., BitSight Technologies, Ernst & Young LLP.

Third-Party Risk Management Market Segments
1) By Component: Solution, Services
2) By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises
3) By Organisation Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises
4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government, Aerospace and Defence, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Other End Users

Third-party risk management (TPRM) is a form of risk management that entails recognizing, assessing, and controlling all of the potential risks that may arise throughout the lifecycle of business relationships with third parties. The main goal is to assist organizations in reducing risk, increasing agility and resiliency, and driving performance.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Third-Party Risk Management Market Trends
4. Third-Party Risk Management Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Third-Party Risk Management Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

