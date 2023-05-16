Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 445,809 in the last 365 days.

First Batch of Tax Refunds Out This Week

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang have announced, through the CNMI Department of Finance – Division of Revenue and Taxation, that the first batch of refunds for the tax year 2022 will be disbursed beginning this Friday. 

According to Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita, the disbursement includes the Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) and 2022 individual income tax refunds consisting of returns without any business-related information. The Child Tax Credit will be processed as soon as funding is received.

The first batch is comprised of 7,872 taxpayers. These include 3,682 for EITC totaling $5.3 million and 4,190 for regular rebates totaling $3 million. The first batch numbers will likely increase as the Finance staff processes additional refunds throughout the week.

“The staff at the Department of Finance have been working diligently to process the refunds to help ensure that funds are promptly distributed to our taxpayers,” Governor Palacios said. “We commend the Finance team and ask them to continue their work toward making certain that all tax refunds and tax credits are processed in a timely and efficient manner.”

Taxpayers opting for physical checks are asked to allow three to five working days for the U.S. Postal Service to sort and distribute mail. Taxpayers are also reminded that if direct deposit bank information has errors, the refund will be converted to a check.

The Department of Finance stressed that the first batch described is for returns without errors.

The Division of Revenue and Taxation will continue to process tax refunds on a biweekly basis to allow the week in between to process government payroll and other payables. 

For questions, contact the Division of Revenue and Taxation Call Center at (670) 664-1040.

###

You just read:

First Batch of Tax Refunds Out This Week

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more