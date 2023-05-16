First Batch of Tax Refunds Out This Week

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang have announced, through the CNMI Department of Finance – Division of Revenue and Taxation, that the first batch of refunds for the tax year 2022 will be disbursed beginning this Friday.

According to Finance Secretary Tracy B. Norita, the disbursement includes the Earned Income Tax Credits (EITC) and 2022 individual income tax refunds consisting of returns without any business-related information. The Child Tax Credit will be processed as soon as funding is received.

The first batch is comprised of 7,872 taxpayers. These include 3,682 for EITC totaling $5.3 million and 4,190 for regular rebates totaling $3 million. The first batch numbers will likely increase as the Finance staff processes additional refunds throughout the week.

“The staff at the Department of Finance have been working diligently to process the refunds to help ensure that funds are promptly distributed to our taxpayers,” Governor Palacios said. “We commend the Finance team and ask them to continue their work toward making certain that all tax refunds and tax credits are processed in a timely and efficient manner.”

Taxpayers opting for physical checks are asked to allow three to five working days for the U.S. Postal Service to sort and distribute mail. Taxpayers are also reminded that if direct deposit bank information has errors, the refund will be converted to a check.

The Department of Finance stressed that the first batch described is for returns without errors.

The Division of Revenue and Taxation will continue to process tax refunds on a biweekly basis to allow the week in between to process government payroll and other payables.

For questions, contact the Division of Revenue and Taxation Call Center at (670) 664-1040.

###